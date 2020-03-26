DES MOINES — The number of Iowans testing positive for the coronavirus has increased by 21, bringing the state total to 145 cases, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday. In addition, an eastern Iowa resident who was diagnosed with the virus has died — the first COVID-19 death in the state.
Data released by the Iowa Department of Public Health said 23 Iowans are in the hospital with COVID-19 and 12 have been released and are recovering at home. The virus is now in 31 of Iowa’s 99 counties.
A resident of northeastern Iowa is the first person in the state whose death has been linked to the coronavirus outbreak, which continues to spread statewide, Reynolds said Tuesday night.
Reynolds identified the deceased as an “older adult” resident of Dubuque County who was between 61 and 80 years old. Reynolds and the Dubuque County Public Health Department said that no other information would be released about the individual.
“Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19,” Reynolds said. “The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time.”
Despite the death and the increase in the number of cases, Reynolds said during her daily press conference on Wednesday that the current “metrics” of the illness in Iowa do not warrant her issuing a shelter or stay in place declaration.
Reynolds said she evaluates such decisions on a daily basis, considering where positive cases are reported and how concentrated the cases are in a specific region.
“A lot of the things that we’ve already implemented are included in the shelter-in-place orders that states are putting in place, she said, adding: “What’s the benefit from taking that additional step?”
Dubuque County Public Health official Patrice Lambert called the death “a tragedy and a reminder for all of the seriousness of this virus.”
But she said that it was important for county residents to know that it does not signal they are more at risk than residents of other parts of the state.
“I am devastated at the news that Iowa has lost one of its own to coronavirus today,” U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-3rd, who represents Council Bluffs and much of southwest Iowa, said in a statement on Wednesday. “My heart goes out to their family in this incredibly difficult time — and to those who are still being treated for this disease. Their passing should not be in vain — it should confirm to all Iowa families and communities that we need to be taking this viral outbreak seriously and taking all necessary steps to avoid further spread.”
“I want to thank our public health professionals across our state who are working tirelessly on the front lines to combat this outbreak and minimize the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa,” Axne continued. “I will continue to use my voice as one of Iowa’s public officials to share the most up-to-date information from our public health experts at the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our local health providers.”
Also on Wednesday, Axne announced $432,748 in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for three health centers in the district, which includes more than $113,000 to All Care Health Center in Council Bluffs.
Reynolds has shut down most public gathering spaces and temporarily closed schools. But she has resisted issuing an order that would require residents to stay in their homes except for limited purposes. She has said voluntary efforts to encourage social distancing may be working, citing a steep drop in the amount of traffic on state highways.
Reynolds said she was making decisions based on public health data and recommendations and would adjust as necessary.
She said that she shared President Donald Trump’s goal of reopening businesses as soon as possible but that she would make decisions independent of the president. Trump said Tuesday he hoped the U.S. could be “opened up” by Easter despite warnings from public health officials that stricter restrictions are needed to reduce the spread of the virus.
“I want to get business back to normal as quickly as I can too but I want to make sure we’re protecting Iowans and making decisions on the right data points,” Reynolds said. “We really do believe across the country we can bend the curve and get business back to normal sooner than later.”
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
The largest concentration of cases in Iowa continues to be in Johnson County, where 37 cases are confirmed. Polk County in central Iowa has the second highest number with 17 cases.
State data shows 70 women have tested positive and 54 men. People aged 61 to 80 are the largest group affected with 61 cases, nearly half of the positive cases, in that age group.
The amount of tests conducted at the state hygienic laboratory and by private companies has increased dramatically in recent days, and additional testing capacity is on the way.
The state’s largest hospital, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said that it would begin running a “limited number of laboratory tests” on Friday. Those tests will be limited to patients who have been screened through a video visit with UI Health Care or admitted to the hospital and the number that can be run will depend on the availability of supplies such as swabs. Results will be provided within 4 to 12 hours.
Also Tuesday, Polk County announced it would open a shelter at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for homeless people with COVID-19. Those who test positive for the illness can recover at the Youth Inn, a spot that during the fair is home to hundreds of young exhibitors.
The county will provide meals, beds, laundry services and medical care.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
