The Iowa State Patrol is working with Homeland Security as state-level law enforcement to help hospitals and emergency management get essential personal protective equipment and other lifesaving equipment while fighting COVID-19.
Over the past few weeks troopers transported 27 relays total, including 14 over the weekend.
“We transport blood and medical equipment in times of need. It’s one of our assigned duties that most people don’t know we do,” said Trooper Corey Moore.
Moore’s first relay was Saturday. He said the transport was “easy” with first responders knowing their areas, and it helped that road traffic has dropped 50%.
Equipment transported included face masks, latex gloves, gowns and other personal protective equipment, Moore said. It was taken to Audubon County Memorial Hospital and other medical facilities in need of supplies, according to a Facebook post from Iowa State Patrol.
Other relays have been for blood, medicine as well as organs in the past, according to Moore.
