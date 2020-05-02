The Iowa West Foundation awarded Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands a $25,000 grant to support COVID-19 pandemic response efforts at the Council Bluffs and Carter Lake Boys & Girls Clubs.
The grant will enable Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands to continue to meet the needs of underserved youth and their adult family members during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds will support life-saving meals for both our club members and their family members that need these basic-needs supports to get through this health crisis.
Funds will also be used to support weekly activity packets being sent home with club members to assist their parents with both educational and recreational activities for their children to complete while they are undergoing the quarantine at home.
“We are very grateful to the Iowa West Foundation for this funding,” said Ivan Gilreath, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands. “This funding will allow us to continue to provide services to our members during these unprecedented times.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands are providing free, healthy meals and mobile technology devices to our Iowa club members, as well as providing telephonic mentoring and virtual programming, Gilreath said.
“This funding by the Iowa West Foundation also allows us to keep our employees gainfully employed, which provides an important sense of stability for our club families in these otherwise uncertain times,” he said. “We are extremely grateful for the support of the SWI COVID-19 Relief Fund.”
