The Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund, a partnership between the Iowa West Foundation and Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, continues to grow and provide for area nonprofits and their clientele affected by the pandemic.
The Iowa West Foundation announced it has approved a second allocation of $500,000 to the cause, for a total contribution of $1 million.
“The Iowa West Foundation is committed to seeing our community through during this crisis,” said Pete Tulipana, president and CEO. “Ensuring southwest Iowans have access to food and shelter remains our highest priority while we also seek to stabilize the operations of our nonprofit partners during this difficult time.”
Recent grantees who received support for operations in some capacity included:
- Boys and Girl Club of the Midlands — $25,000
- Children’s Square — $28,401
- Heartland Child Development Center — $11,555
- Lutheran Family Services — $25,000
- YMCA of Greater Omaha — $35,158
- Council Buffs Schools Foundation — $27,000
- The Performing Arts & Education Association of Southwest Iowa — $5,430
MidAmerican Energy also announced its foundation will donate $25,000 to support COVID-19 response here locally.
The company is awarding funds to 30 organizations throughout the region including local food banks, community foundations and United Way agencies addressing hunger and other urgent community needs.
“Nonprofits are really feeling a squeeze with increased demands from their communities, fundraising disruptions and challenges in getting help from volunteers due to health concerns,” said Kathryn Kunert, MidAmerican Energy vice president of economic connections and integration. “We believe this donation will provide real help to meet these very real needs.”
Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, said the team at MidAmerican Energy truly has a philanthropic heart.
“Through their CARES program, they are making a tangible impact in our southwest Iowa communities as we work through the challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis,” she said. “As a community, we are grateful for their support.”
Individuals, families, corporations, and others who would like to donate to the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 relief efforts are encouraged to visit ourpccf.org or call 712-256-7007. Dostal emphasized that all donations from individuals will receive a 10% match through PCCF. The Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund also continues to accept applications, with the highest priority being emergency assistance for vulnerable population and public health infrastructure.
The universal application for relief funding can be found at both iowawestfoundation.org and ourpccf.org.
