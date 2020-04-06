Graduating Iowa Western Community College students will have to wait a little longer to walk across the stage.
The college has canceled its spring commencement ceremony, according to Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations.
Instead, a video will be posted on the college’s YouTube channel on May 16, and students will be invited to participate in a later ceremony, probably in December, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.