Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 216 UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 215. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA MILLS POTTAWATTAMIE SHELBY IN NEBRASKA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS OTOE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF COUNCIL BLUFFS, GLENWOOD, HARLAN, NEBRASKA CITY, AND PLATTSMOUTH.