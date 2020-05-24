Iowa Western Community College will offer in-person classes this fall, officials said this week.
“We are going to have face-to-face instruction,” President Dan Kinney said. “It won’t be all online, so there will be interaction with faculty.”
“We’ve been hearing from students — the ones that have been calling in to our admissions office — that the students are anxious to get back in the classroom,” said Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations.
The college has put together a hybrid plan that includes both in-person and online instruction, President Dan Kinney said during a Board of Trustees meeting Monday.
“All classes will include some face-to-face instruction,” he said.
Some online classes will still be available, Kohler said.
“There are some students that take all their courses online — and that was going on before all this,” he said.
Even some students who live on campus take most of their classes online, Kohler said. After this spring, instructors are now more comfortable working with an online platform. The college will try to avoid having too many students in a classroom and may add more sections of courses that are in demand, Kohler said.
“My guess is we’re going to have smaller class sizes,” he said. “What we’re going to be doing is looking at all of our classroom space and deciding what the best use of that space will be. We’re going to do our best to make sure the classrooms will conform to the social distancing requirements.”
The college strongly recommends that students, faculty and visitors wear face coverings while inside the buildings, Kinney said.
“That’s going to help us minimize any exposure going forward,” Kohler said.
In the meantime, the college’s Council Bluffs Campus will reopen to the public in June, with certain restrictions, Kinney said. Except for scheduled tours with prospective students, visitors will be limited to one building and will be screened at the entrance.
“We feel very confident that, working with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) protocols and the county department of health, this campus will be safe,” he said.
Students will need to use their cards to get into the buildings.
“Student ID cards will be coded for them to get into the buildings,” Kinney said.
The college has beefed up efforts to clean and sanitize its facilities, Kohler said.
“We’ve begun the process of taking extra precautions in cleaning the campus,” he said. “We are contracting with a cleaning company that does extra touch-point sanitizing. The company came in and deep-cleaned many areas of campus.”
The company will do daily cleaning on the campus once classes start, he said.
Meanwhile, the college wants to open its campus to prospective students who would like to visit, Kohler said.
“In visiting with our admissions advisors and recruiting staff, we weren’t able to have close to a dozen campus visits during the quarantine,” he said. “We had some potential students that had signed up. They’re anxious to get out as well and come be part of the campus life.”
