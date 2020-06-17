Iowa Western Community College officials filled in more details about how the Council Bluffs campus will function this fall in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They provided the update during a meeting of the Iowa Western Board of Trustees Monday.
Students will be asked to take a pledge to follow safety precautions such as wearing facial coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands or using sanitizer, President Dan Kinney said. Students’ temperatures will be taken daily before they attend classes or athletic practices or events.
If a student has a fever, he or she will be sent home (or to their quarters) until they are fever-free without a fever-reducer, he said. If they have other symptoms, too, they will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days.
“We have spaces where we can quarantine students,” Kinney said.
This policy was developed after consultation with health care officials from University of Nebraska Medical Center, he said.
“One thing we think is important is we don’t diminish the experience,” Kinney said.
Courses will be hybrids — a mixture of online and face-to-face instruction, said Marjorie Welch, vice president of academic affairs.
“All of our courses are going to be hybrid, just in case we have to go online again,” she said.
Class sizes will be reduced and, in some cases, meet less frequently, Welch said. For example, instead of a class of 30 meeting three times a week, the class will be divided into three sections, with each group of 10 students meeting just once a week.
“We’re doing that to try to limit how many students would be in the hallway at any one time,” she said. “It’s going to be a lot of work for the faculty. We want to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best.”
To prevent close contact between each student and myriads of other students, the college will try to group students into cohorts that will be together in multiple classes and even housing facilities, Kinney said. The cohorts will be assigned to go to meals during the same shift, too. Students will no longer be free to go to the cafeteria whenever they want.
The number of students in the cafeteria at any one time will be limited, just like it will be in classes, he said. Common areas will be cleaned and sanitized every evening.
The college’s 3-D printing lab is now making face shields for faculty members to wear, Kinney said.
“We really don’t want any of our employees to contract the virus, but it would be really, really bad if any of our faculty got it,” he said.
The college will have to be ready to make adjustments as the academic year progresses, Welch said.
