IWCC Graduation

Iowa Western Community College held its summer graduation ceremony on July 26, 2019, at the college. Student representative and graduate Sara Madison, right, leads other graduates in the turning of the tassels.

 File photo courtesy Ed Carlson

Graduating Iowa Western Community College students will have to wait a little longer to walk across the stage.

The college has cancelled its spring commencement ceremony, according to Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations.

Instead, a video will be posted on the college’s YouTube channel on May 16, and students will be invited to participate in a later ceremony, probably in December, he said.

