A Kirn Middle School teacher has been awarded a James Madison Fellowship to pursue graduate studies at a prestigious university.
A maximum of one person from each U.S. state and territory is granted a James Madison Fellowship each year. For 2020, 49 fellowships were awarded, according to a press release from the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia.
Shauna Cihacek, who teaches social studies, will work toward a master’s degree during summer sessions at Georgetown University, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for Council Bluffs Community School District. The fellowship, named after the fourth president and acknowledged “Father of the Constitution and Bill of Rights,” will fund up to $24,000 toward her coursework for the degree.
The purpose of the fellowship is to recognize promising and distinguished teachers, strengthen their knowledge of the origins and development of the American Constitutional government and expose secondary school students to accurate knowledge of the nation’s constitutional heritage, the press release stated.
The award covers tuition, fees, books and, if needed, room and board for a minimum number of credits at the accredited U.S. college or university of the recipient’s choice up to a maximum of $12,000 per year for no more than two years, according to the foundation’s website.
Recipients must complete one of the following degrees:
• Master of Arts in American history, political science or government
• Master of Arts in Teaching with a concentration in American constitutional history or American government, political institutions and political theory
• Master of Arts or Master of Science in Education with a concentration in American history or American government, political institutions and political theory.
In addition, recipients must teach American history, government or civics in secondary school for at least one year for each year of fellowship support.
Founded by an act of Congress in 1986, the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation is an independent establishment of the Executive Branch of the federal government. The fellowship is funded by a trust fund in the U.S. Treasury, additional private gifts, corporate contributions and foundation grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.