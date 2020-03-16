Lewis Central file

The exterior of Lewis Central High School.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education has cancelled its meeting scheduled for tonight, according to the central office.

The district’s budget hearing will be rescheduled for a future date.

