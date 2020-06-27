Enjoy the fireworks picutred above and to the right, as there won’t be any at Lake Manawa State Park this year.
Friends of Lake Manawa and its partners have decided to cancel the annual fireworks show at the lake because of COVID-19 concerns. In a release, Friends of Lake Manawa and the fireworks organizing committee said they consulted with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Pottawattamie County Public Health, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa State Patrol, Council Bluffs Police and Fire Departments and Mayor Matt Walsh before making the “unanimous decision.”
“The group determined there were too many obstacles to allow the show this year. The coronavirus combined with record park attendance this summer led to many concerns about the ability to control crowd sizes, social distancing and traffic,” Friends, a nonprofit that has sponsored the fireworks show for the past five years, said in the release.
“This is a difficult decision for our group. We have put a lot of time and effort into improving the show in the past several years,” Friends President Tom Braddy said. “Thanks to our partnership with 101.9, the Keg, the show has been choreographed to music the past several years. It is one of the best shows in the area now.”
In the release, Walsh said, “This was a difficult decision.”
“The show has been going for over 50 years. So, it was very difficult to cancel it in 2020,” he said.
Trent Cozad, chairman of the Lake Manawa fireworks show committee that reports to Friends, “I’m bummed,” noting he’s enjoyed the fireworks since he was a young boy growing up on the lake.
“I’ve seen those fireworks since I was 5 or 6 years old,” he told the Nonpareil.
Brian Smith with the DNR said, “Safety is a high priority. We just couldn’t get comfortable with everything that would need to be accomplished to make this year’s show happen.”
Friends of Lake Manawa said the group also discussed future plans. Cozad said in the release, “We do plan to work together with all of the officials who attended the meeting to plan for a safe and fun show in 2021.”
“Our group would like to thank many of our sponsors, the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce and the Nonpareil for their past and continued support,” Cozad said.
The group said it plans to get together this winter to begin early discussions about 2021.
