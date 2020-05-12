The Charles E. Lakin Foundation has contributed $100,000 for emergency needs to the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund, a partnership between the Iowa West Foundation and the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation.
The fund was created to provide for the vulnerable population in the region.
“These are unprecedented times that require collaboration and generosity to create solutions,” said Steve Wild, president of the Lakin Foundation, said in a release. “The family believes very strongly in helping our local Southwest Iowa community, and we are pleased we can contribute to the effort.”
While the Lakin gift will support emergency needs, the response fund also supports public health infrastructure, nonprofit operations and long-term relief.
“The SWI COVID-19 Response Fund is here to aid both rural and urban systems and areas. Our over-arching goal is to see the community through the crisis, and we are grateful to all the partners who are coming along side us like the Lakin Foundation” said Pete Tulipana, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation, which has committed $1 million to the cause.
There is a growing need for assistance to families as the pandemic continues. Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, said the Lakin Foundation funding will have a direct impact on alleviating food insecurity and filing basic needs.
“We are truly grateful to the entire Board of Directors of the Lakin Foundation for their generous support of the COVID-19 Response efforts,” Dostal said. “The Charles E. Lakin Foundation is preserving and expanding a legacy of community impact created by Charles and Florence Lakin.”
Individuals, families, corporations, and others who would like to donate to the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 relief efforts are encouraged to visit ourpccf.org or call 712-256-7007. Dostal emphasized that all donations from individuals will receive a 10% match through PCCF.
The Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund also continues to accept applications with the highest priority being emergency assistance for the vulnerable population and public health infrastructure. The universal application for relief funding can be found at both iowawestfoundation.org and ourpccf.org.
