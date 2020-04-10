The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education on Monday approved a resolution to extend pay for employees while schools are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The action took place during an electronic meeting of the board.
The measure, first approved during a virtual meeting on March 23, resolved to continue paying professional staff, building support staff and operations support staff through the extended closures ordered by the governor or until further action by the board.
Also during the March 23 meeting, the board ratified an agreement with the Lewis Central Education Association that will increase the district’s generator base from $31,750 to $32,200. The agreement will be active from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022, with base wages reopened for the 2021-22 school year.
The LCEA represents teachers, instructional coaches, school counselors, librarians and nurses.
Employees must work at least a semester during a school year in order to advance one vertical step the following year.
At the end of each year, employees will be reimbursed at the rate of substitute pay for each unused personal day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.