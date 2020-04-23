The Lewis Central Community School District took historic action Monday to make sure the COVID-19 pandemic did not keep Lewis Central High School seniors from graduating this year.
The board voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to suspend the district’s graduation requirements for the graduating class of 2020.
“This is most unusual for the Lewis Central Board to suspend graduation requirements, but we are in an unprecedented time,” board President Dorene Scheffel said later. “As far as I know, this has never happened at LC before.”
With schools closed by order of Gov. Kim Reynolds, seniors would not be able to complete their final trimester of classes and could be short on credits and required courses, Scheffel said. Schools that continue distance learning will not have to make up missed instructional time, according to the Iowa Department of Public Education.
“This is not the fault of the students,” she said. “We need to make sure our seniors know the school is there for them. Our goal is for each student to succeed. The LC Board has no choice but to suspend the graduation requirements for the 2020 senior class in order for them to move forward in their life.”
Just before the vote was taken, board member Jennifer McDaniel said, “It is with a heavy heart to have to do this.”
“Every board member, I’m sure, voted for this resolution with a heavy heart,” Scheffel said later. “We hate that our 2020 seniors have to have this experience of not being able to finish their final year in high school. But the state of our world is unprecedented for them and many of us. The board wants to do what’s best for our students … It is for the best for our seniors to know they will be receiving their high school diploma and not worry about how they are going to make up school work in order to meet LC’s graduation requirements.”
The Pandemic Resolution Regarding Suspension of Graduation Requirements for the Graduating Class of 2020:
• Whereas, on April 17, 2020, Gov. Reynolds issued a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency ordering all public schools to remain closed for the 2019-20 school year,
• Whereas, on April 10, 2020, Gov. Reynolds issued a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency (that) temporarily suspended the provisions in Iowa law requiring curriculum standards and completion of specific units of credit for completion of a high school program of (study), to the extent such provisions would hinder Iowa school districts in assisting the Iowa high school graduating class of 2020 in completing a course of study during this disaster emergency,
• Whereas, District Policy 605.4 — Graduating Requirements — sets out the courses students must successfully complete in order to graduate which are based upon the provisions in Iowa law requiring the completion of specific units of credit for completion of a high school program of a student which Gov. Reynolds has temporarily suspended for the graduating class of 2020,
• Whereas, District Policy 203.12 — Suspension of Policy provides that the board may, in extreme circumstances of a very unique nature, suspend policy and further provides that it is within the discretion of the board to determine when an extreme emergency of a very unique nature exists,
• Whereas the board has determined that present circumstances constitute an extreme emergency of a very unique nature which provide adequate and appropriate grounds to suspend District Policy 605.4 — Graduation Requirements for the graduating class of 2020,
• Now, therefore, be it resolved that the provisions of District Policy 605.4 — Graduation Requirements are suspended for the graduating class of 2020.
The Council Bluffs Community School District is not changing graduation requirements for students. Superintendent Vickie Murrillo said if students were on track to earn enough credits to graduate before school closed, they will be eligible for graduation.
Private schools St. Albert and Heartland Christian School have required coursework for students to graduate.
— News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
