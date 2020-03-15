A list of Council Bluffs, southwest Iowa cancellations, postponements and closures due to coronavirus prevention efforts.
CLOSURES
- Friends of the Library bookstore is closed until further notice.
- Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo will be closed to the public March 16 through the end of the month.
CANCELLATIONS
- Abraham Lincoln High School’s Dance Team’s End of the Year show tonight is canceled.
- Broadway United Methodist Church in Council Bluffs is suspending all in-person programs until March 31. Online worship effective immediately.
- CB Spartan practice at A.L. this weekend is canceled.
- Charles E. Lakin YMCA youth sports programs, including practices and games are canceled until April 6.
- Charles E. Lakin YMCA swimming lessons, youth enrichment classes are canceled beginning Monday.
- Charles E. Lakin YMCA School's Out Fan Club and Parent's Night Out is canceled through April 6.
- COBRA baseball at A.L. this weekend is canceled.
- Council Bluffs Public Library programs are canceled until March 31.
- The Diocese of Des Moines has cancelled all Masses throughout the DM diocese on March 15. This affects Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa Catholic churches.
- Durham Museum public tours, school and private group tours, Scout Merit Badge classes, STEM Saturdays, Weekend Interactive Exhibit programming and guided museum tours are canceled between Saturday and March 31.
- Emotional Wellness Group at Primrose scheduled for March 16 is canceled.
- Iowa High School Speech Association contests scheduled for Saturday, including the contest at Abraham Lincoln High School, are all canceled.
- Iowa Western Community College classes next week are canceled. Starting March 30, most IWCC classes will be taught remotely.
- Kanesville Symphony Orchestra rehearsals are canceled for two weeks as of March 14.
- Lecture with the Institute for Holocaust Education scheduled for March 25 is canceled.
- MasterSingers Omaha is suspending rehearsals for the remainder of the season.
- Omaha Performing Arts will suspend all performances at the Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center beginning March 14-22. In addition, all performances of “Dear Evan Hansen” from March 17-22, will be canceled.
- ONE Festival activities at the Durham Museum scheduled Saturday and March 22 are canceled.
- Open gyms for softball, baseball and volleyball at A.L. are canceled.
- Polar Plunge scheduled for March 21 will not be held.
- PRCA Championship Rodeo at the Mid-America scheduled for this weekend is canceled.
- Regional Science Olympiad scheduled for Saturday at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo is canceled.
- Smithsonian Museum Day Live scheduled for April 4 is canceled.
- St. Patrick’s Fish Fry scheduled for today is canceled.
- Southwest Iowa Select Basketball this weekend at Abraham Lincoln High School is canceled.
- Speaking Truths presentation and dinner scheduled for March 24 is canceled.
- Shamrock Shuffle 5K run/walk scheduled for Saturday is canceled.
- SWING meeting at Bethany Heights scheduled for March 19 is canceled.
- Underwood Ultimate scheduled for March 21 is canceled.
- Youth softball at A.L. this weekend is canceled.
POSTPONEMENTS
- An Evening of Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim scheduled for April 5 has been postponed.
- Cocktails & Cabaret scheduled for March 21 has been postponed.
- Democratic Party county convention scheduled for March 21 will be held at a later date.
- GOP county convention scheduled for Saturday will be held at a later date.
- Heritage Awards scheduled for Saturday will be held at a later date.
- Muscular Dystrophy Association’s GALA scheduled for this weekend will be postponed for another date.
- PACE is postponing Chanticleer Theatre's production of "The Music Man" for March, 15, 20, 21 and 22 has been postponed; The American Midwest Ballet's "Swing, Swing, Swing!" April 4 performance has been postponed; Kanesville Symphony Orchestra's Spring Concert on April 19 has been postponed.
- The Beatles Vol. 2 scheduled for June 7 has been postponed.
- TS Bank’s Leading WELL women’s event on March 18 is postponed.
CONTINUATIONS
- AMC Theatres to operate as normal, but with a 50% less capacity in its auditoriums.
- Charles E. Lakin YMCA hours to remain the same, but with reduced group exercises, fitness class, child care hours and programs.
- Queen of Apostles/Corpus Christi Parish is continuing its fish fry.
