A list of Council Bluffs, southwest Iowa cancellations, postponements and closures due to coronavirus prevention efforts.
CLOSURES
- Friends of the Library bookstore is closed until further notice.
CANCELLATIONS
- Abraham Lincoln High School’s Dance Team’s End of the Year show tonight is canceled.
- ONE Festival activities at the Durham Museum scheduled Saturday and March 22 are canceled.
- CB Spartan practice at A.L. this weekend is canceled.
- COBRA baseball at A.L. this weekend is canceled.
- Council Bluffs Public Library programs are canceled until March 31.
- Durham Museum public tours, school and private group tours, Scout Merit Badge classes, STEM Saturdays, Weekend Interactive Exhibit programming and guided museum tours are canceled between Saturday and March 31.
- Emotional Wellness Group at Primrose scheduled for March 16 is canceled.
- Iowa High School Speech Association contests scheduled for Saturday, including the contest at Abraham Lincoln High School, are all canceled.
- Iowa Western Community College classes next week are canceled. Starting March 30, most IWCC classes will be taught remotely.
- Lecture with the Institute for Holocaust Education scheduled for March 25 is canceled.
- Omaha Performing Arts will suspend all performances at the Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center beginning March 14-22. In addition, all performances of “Dear Evan Hansen” from March 17-22, will be canceled.
- Open gyms for softball, baseball and volleyball at A.L. are canceled.
- Polar Plunge scheduled for March 21 will not be held.
- PRCA Championship Rodeo at the Mid-America scheduled for this weekend is canceled.
- Regional Science Olympiad scheduled for Saturday at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo is canceled.
- Smithsonian Museum Day Live scheduled for April 4 is canceled.
- St. Patrick’s Fish Fry scheduled for today is canceled.
- Southwest Iowa Select Basketball this weekend at Abraham Lincoln High School is canceled.
- Speaking Truths presentation and dinner scheduled for March 24 is canceled.
- Shamrock Shuffle 5K run/walk scheduled for Saturday is canceled.
- SWING meeting at Bethany Heights scheduled for March 19 is canceled.
- Underwood Ultimate scheduled for March 21 is canceled.
- Youth softball at A.L. this weekend is canceled.
- TS Bank’s Leading WELL women’s event on March 18 is canceled.
POSTPONEMENTS
- GOP county convention scheduled for Saturday will be held at a later date.
- Democratic Party county convention scheduled for March 21 will be held at a later date.
- Heritage Awards scheduled for Saturday will be held at a later date.
- Muscular Dystrophy Association’s GALA scheduled for this weekend will be postponed for another date.
CONTINUATIONS
- AMC Theatres to operate as normal, but with a 50% less capacity in its auditoriums.
- Chanticleer Theater’s production of “The Music Man” at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center to continue as scheduled this weekend.
- Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo to operate as normal.
- Queen of Apostles/Corpus Christi Parish is continuing its fish fry today.
