No masks? No problem.
Showcasing the spirit of the 4-H organization, Riverside student Emma Gordon started crafting masks for family, friends and nurses at Oakland Nursing Home.
Emma, an eighth grader, made a total of 25 to 30 masks amid concerns for public health safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emma started the project after family friend Tina Drahota, who is also making masks, asked for help.
“I decided it was a good idea because the supply of masks were low and masks (are) needed to keep people safe,” Gordon said.
Drahota donated the supplies to Gordon at the beginning of April. Twenty of Emma’s masks were given to nursing home, but the first mask went to Emma’s 8-year-old sister Livia, who suffers from lung complications.
Livia has fragile lungs and needs oxygen via tracheostomy 24 hours a day, said mother Joni Gordon.
“Liv has traveled to Boston for many appointments and surgeries and Em made one of our friends in Boston a mask, also,” Joni Gordon said.
Livia typically went to the hospital once a week for several therapies, but that’s been canceled due to the virus. Instead, nurses come to the house to take care of her.
“The nurses that come into our homes to take care of Livia are being asked to wear masks, Em is making them for all of Liv’s home nurses,” Joni Gordon said.
Although this was Emma’s first time making masks, she learned the basics in 4-H by making pillows.
She said she’s enjoyed making the masks and suggests anyone with a sewing background to join the effort.
In the meantime, Emma said she’s planning to keep sewing. She encourages everyone to stay safe during the pandemic. For safety precautions, Emma said the material was washed beforehand and stored in airtight bags after completion.
“Stay safe when out in public or in table workforce so we can all get back to the new normal,” she said.
