A number of southwest Iowa nonprofit organizations were part of more than $1.1 million in grants doled out by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The department said it distributed the grants from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds through partnerships with the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities and Arts Midwest.
In Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment received $9,000, the Historic General Dodge House and Union Pacific Railroad Museum each received $4,500 and the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County received $2,500, according to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn received $14,000 and the Shelby County Historical Society and Museum in Harlan received $4,500.
The state cultural affairs department said it awarded more than $1.1 million dollars in 173 grants statewide, which included $923,372 for emergency relief and $178,000 in humanities grants to help Iowa cultural organizations rebound from the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Of the total 173 grants, 149 were awarded to Iowa arts, cultural and humanities organizations for emergency relief to support their operations and retain staff. The grants ranged from $1,000 to $18,000 based on the size of the recipient organization’s annual budget.
“This is good news for Iowa’s arts, cultural and humanities organizations, which have been deeply affected by the pandemic,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said in a release. “We’re so grateful for the unanimous support of Iowa’s congressional delegation for these funds, which help keep Iowans employed and communities vibrant.”
The list of grant recipients includes art, history and children’s museums; arboretums and botanical gardens; aquariums and science centers; performing arts venues, vocal music groups and theaters; historical societies and historic homes; film and media organizations; and arts and cultural heritage festivals.
A recent survey conducted by Americans for the Arts showed that more than 340 Iowa arts and cultural organizations collectively lost at least $16.3 million since the coronavirus outbreak began. Another study, by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and University of Northern Iowa, revealed that arts, entertainment and recreation were among the hardest hit segments of the nonprofit industry in Iowa.
“Here in Iowa in a typical year, the creative sector accounts for more than 42,000 jobs,” Kramer said. “These CARES Act grants will help one of our state’s largest industries rebound in the weeks and months ahead.”
