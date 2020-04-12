Jeff Carruthers, owner of Jeff’s Riverside Car Wash, 2541 Second Ave., has been in business for 11 years as of March and he said he’s “never seen anything like this.”
Barring the end of the weekend’s rainy and wintry weather, Carruthers said this should be the start of the seasonal boom for car washes; but with people staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a lot less cars on the road.
And that means a lot less customers for his business.
“This time of year, we’d usually be seeing 100 cars a day,” he said. “Now, we’re down to 15 or 20.”
Carruthers said he’s had to cut his staff in half, keeping about five employees on for the time being.
“Running a small business is tough,” Carruthers said. “We weren’t ready for any of this. If it wasn’t for dealerships (bringing cars in to be washed), we’d probably be closed.”
Like most other business owners, Jeff Ballenger, owner of 11 Gorilla Car Wash locations in Council Bluffs and Omaha, has also seen his business impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“January and February were a great start for the year,” Ballenger said. “The decline started about March 15.”
Despite the decline in business, Ballenger said he’s not planning to lay off any of his employees.
“They may be doing some things they don’t normally do — cutting grass or painting — but we want to make sure everyone has a job,” he said. “We’re still washing cars. It could be worse.”
Ballenger said the volume of people washing their cars picks up on nicer days.
“People that I’ve talked to say they feel like they had to get out of the house,” he said. “People have said to me they needed to get out, and they thought about getting their car washed or going for ice cream.”
“All of our businesses are being impacted by this,” Ballenger continued. “I tell them they ought to think about doing both.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.