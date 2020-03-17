Council Bluffs area casinos remain open, saying they’ve taken precautions — including canceling events and reducing the number of slot machines — against COVID-19.
Ameristar, Harrah’s and Horseshoe in Council Bluffs and Prairie Flower in Carter Lake are still open for business.
Jeff Morris, vice president of public affairs and government for Penn National Gaming, Ameristar’s parent corporation, said the casino chain has reduced the number of chairs in dining areas, at table games and in poker rooms, while also reducing the number of slot machines in play at a given time to increase social distancing.
Ameristar has closed its valet service to protect employees and patrons and will begin closing the casino for a minimum of two hours for a deep cleaning of gaming floors, restrooms and common areas with hospital-grade disinfectants. Morris said in an email that practice is expected to start, “as soon as possible this week.”
Additionally, Ameristar and Penn National facilities will:
- Close or are in the process of closing buffets at properties.
- Eliminate self-serve utensils and condiments at all food court outlets.
- Quadrupled the number of hand-sanitizing stations on the gaming floor and in back-of-house common areas and are providing hand-wipes for self-service sanitation of surfaces.
- Increase carpet cleaning rotation in high volume areas.
- Maximize the fresh air circulation within the facility.
- Cancel or postpone all concerts, live events, slot and table game tournaments and drawings.
Morris said the company is also regularly communicating with employees about best practices for protecting their health and the health of others per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
That’s also the case at Harrah’s and Horseshoes, according to Jill Beasley with Caesars Entertainment, the casinos’ parent company. Beasley provided a statement from Caesars that said the casinos are taking, “proactive precautions for the safety and well-being of our guests and team members.”
In the statement, Caesars said it is reminding employees through multiple channels about washing hands often, buying more cleaning and disinfectant supplies, increasing the frequency of cleaning throughout the facilities and increasing hand sanitizer reserves.
The company has also suspended international business travel to areas with higher infection rates and if any of employee travels to those areas for personal reasons, they will be required to stay home for three weeks upon their return, the statement said.
If an employee appears to be suffering from flu-like symptoms, they will be asked to promptly seek medical attention and to remain at home until they are free of symptoms.
“We are encouraging guests who are ill to seek medical attention and to avoid public exposure as much as possible. We have also established protocols to help guests get the medical attention they may need. We are using sanitizing procedures in hotel rooms where guests who become ill are staying,” Caesars said.
Caesars is suspending all live entertainment through at least March 31, according to its website.
Beasley did not respond to questions about social distancing or food service at the Council Bluffs casinos. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that Caesars is closing buffets companywide.
Brian Ohorilko, administrator of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, said the organization has been in communication with the Iowa Department of Public Health and governor’s office discussing coronavirus. He said the governor’s office has not ordered casinos to close.
Ohorilko said the commission has also been in contact with casinos about the precautions they are taking.
“We have been working very closely with the casino industry,” he said, mentioning many of the practices put forth by the Caesar’s and Ameristar. “At this point, we’re comfortable with those measures. As recommendations change, it’s very possible we’ll revisit that. It’s a pretty fluid situation right now.”
Five state-sanctioned casinos have suspended operations in Iowa — Prairie Meadows in Des Moines, Riverside Casino in Riverside, Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Rhythm City Casino in Davenport and Q Casino in Dubuque.
Ohorilko said Meskwaki Casino in Tama, a tribal casino operated by the Meskwaki Nation, is also suspending operations.
Attempts to reach the Ponca Tribe, which operates Prairie Flower, weren’t immediately successful on Monday.
— Steve Liewer of the Lee BHM News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.