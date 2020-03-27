Council Bluffs churches are working together to help provide weekend food packs for local schoolchildren.
The churches are teaming up to provide more than 1,000 packs for children and families each week, said Libby Hecker, who is coordinating efforts at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Citylight church started the project last week, and the others joined in this week, she said.
“We are collecting donations throughout the week,” she said. “Each church on Thursday is getting 400 meal kits ready.”
Completed kits are taken to schools where Council Bluffs Community School District is handing out food, Hecker said.
“We’re partnering with the school district on this,” she said.
The food kits will supplement weekend backpacks provided by the Food Bank for the Heartland, according to Rev. Alexis Johnson, lead pastor at Broadway United Methodist Church.
The group is asking for donations of fruit cups, granola bars, macaroni and cheese, Pop Tarts, cracker packages, canned or powdered soup, instant rice or noodles, canned tuna or chicken, bread, peanut butter and jelly.
Those who are uncomfortable shopping at grocery stores at the present time can consider curbside pickup or order items online and have them delivered to a drop-off site.
Donations can be dropped off between noon and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Broadway United Methodist Church, 11 S. First St.; Citylight Church, 2109 Railroad Highway; and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive.
To make a monetary donation online, go to https://broadwayunitedmethodist.churchcenter.com/giving and select Pastor’s Fund from the drop-down menu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.