With many businesses, schools and activities being postponed or closing temporarily as a precaution from the coronavirus, local food pantries are helping ensure food is one less worry for families to face.
“We want people to realize we’re open because kids are going to be home from school and need food for lunches,” said Carol Thien, volunteer executive director for Care and Share House Food Pantry. “As long as our clients are comfortable with what we’ve implemented we’re going to stay open.”
Care and Share House, 1801 Fifth Ave., hosts both a free store for clothing and household items as well as the food pantry.
The free store is temporarily closed and not taking donations as a health precaution. The food pantry portion remains open, although they are also taking precautions for both their workers and clients’ health.
Food pantry clients are no longer allowed in the building. Instead, Care and Share House Food Pantry volunteers find out the client’s food preferences at the front door, gather everything together inside and the client picks up the food at the back door.
Volunteers are also using a lot of hand sanitizer on top of washing their hands frequently. Areas inside and carts are also being sanitized.
“We are open and intend to be available for anyone in need,” Thien said.
Donations of cash and non-perishable food goods like canned vegetables, soups, cereal, and macaroni and cheese is welcomed.
Care and Share House Food Pantry’s Fifth Avenue location is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. The location at 600 S. Main St. is open from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
Community of Christ Thrift Store and Food Pantry, Our Savior’s Lutheran CB Food & Pet Food Pantry as well as the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs food pantry also confirmed they are open.
“We have not had any drop off of people needing food. (The number of people) hasn’t gone up yet but I anticipate it will,” said Ken Juel executive director of Community of Christ Thrift Store and Food Pantry.
The Community of Christ pantry typically aids 80 to 100 families a month. Juel said he’s expecting more people to visit the food bank as bars and restaurants cut back or close.
With their current supplies, Juel said they have a “fairly substantial food pantry,” although they are always accepting donations.
“Our mission is to be out and help those less fortunate and in need. We’ll do our darndest to serve them anyway we can while this goes on,” Juel said.
If necessary, the pantry will deliver food out of a drive-through window area to continue to serve the public, he said.
Community of Christ Thrift Store and Food Pantry at 17 N. Second St., and is open from Monday to Saturday.
Our Savior’s Lutheran CB Food & Pet Food Pantry at 313 Story St. Ste 1 is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The pantry will remain open as long as possible for the public, according to Josh Weesner, Our Savior’s Lutheran CB Food and Pet Food director.
They are currently taking precautions like wiping everything down with Lysol and Clorox. They also have hand sanitizer available for clients and volunteers on top of volunteers frequently washing their hands, Weesner said.
“We prioritize the health and safety of our clients and volunteers, so we are closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation and will communicate any changes,” Weesner said.
As a further precaution, they are working on plans for a drive up pantry as well, he said.
Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs food pantry has also taken precautions to continue assisting veterans in need and is currently open.
“It’s open to all veterans and families, especially during this time. All they have to do is reach out to us,” said Tammy Herring, Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs receptionist.
The VA office has taken precautions like adding hand sanitizer dispensers and extra sanitizing around the office, she said.
Herring said the previous week was slower than usual, although for this week it’s too soon for her to tell.
Any veterans, or veteran family members in need are welcomed to call the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs office at 712-328-5759.
