With only one person in Council Bluffs known as testing positive for coronavirus, spokespersons for both local hospitals said they are basically following recommendations from the Iowa Department of Health and federal Centers for Disease Control in their efforts to limit any potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
CHI spokeswoman Kathy Niver said screeners have been assigned to the various CHI clinic locations. Those visiting clinics are asked if they have traveled recently to a location where the COVID-19 virus is prevalent, have any symptoms associated with the virus or have been in close contact with someone who might have been exposed to the virus.
Methodist Health spokesperson Claudia Bohn said Methodist hospitals encourage limitation of visits to see hospital patients by individuals who are not feeling well.
Those seeking medical treatment are asked to contact their primary care physician to make an appointment. That appointment process includes screening questions similar to those being asked by CHI officials.
“Right now, everything is sort of a moving target,” said Vince Rew, planning and marketing specialist at Jennie Edmundson. “There are a lot of great people doing a lot of great work, but we need more information to refine our responses to the virus.”
CHI Health is also dealing with fake robocalls that tell people in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area that they’ve tested positive for the coronavirus disease, according to health officials.
The calls list Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy as the number behind the call, but those calls are not coming from Bergan Mercy, hospital officials said.
CHI Health does not use robocalls to provide test results. People fearful that they may be infected with the virus can visit chihealth.com and take a questionnaire to see if they’re at risk and then obtain referral guidance.
Local retirement communities are also taking precautions regarding the COVID-19 virus.
Christine Gochenhour, marketing coordinator for Bethany Lutheran Health Services, said Bethany is limiting visitors to both the nursing home and the assisted living facility.
“Residents of either facility who feel they might have the symptoms associated with coronavirus are encouraged to visit with the primary health care provider,” she said. “So far we’ve been very blessed. There has been no real risk of anything coming into either of the facilities, and no patients have reported experiencing the symptoms.”
Gochenhour said hand sanitizers have been installed at all of the facilities’ doors and extra signs encouraging frequent hand washing have been installed.
Midlands Living Center is screening visitors as well, said administrator Steve Chamley.
The 100-bed assisted living facility — comprised of 95 employees — houses patients who need short- or long-term care, specialized nursing care, rehabilitation, respite care or hospice.
Chamley said the facility has reached out to patients’ family members and advised them not to visit if they are symptomatic in “anyway, shape or form.”
In the wake of coronavirus exposure in the United States, the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted released a list of guidelines — that includes a screening questionnaire for visitors — in an attempt to prevent the virus from reaching patients in skilled nursing facilities. Following these guidelines and advisement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, Champley said the Midlands Living Facility has a right to turn down visitors.
“COVID-19 is extremely dangerous for (skilled nursing facility) residents with an early estimated of at least a 15% mortality rate for older adults 80+ years old. Many populations outside of the elderly do not show any symptoms but are able to transmit the virus to others. The risk of entering the building is large enough to ask them not to enter,” the AHCA document stated.
“We do have the right to tell people they cannot come into the facility. There’s some immune compromise in the elderly, even though they are above the (age) 61 threshold,” Champley said. “Family members out of the country, there’s a list of specific countries if they’ve been on a plane, cruise line. Please do not come and visit.”
At Risen Son Christian Village, Executive Director Matt Romshek said the retirement community has had the virus on its radar for a while now.
“We’re taking precautions,” Romshek said. “We’ve been out in front of this the last few weeks, we knew it was coming.”
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee and BH News Service writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.
