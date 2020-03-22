As the CDC advises citizens to cough into their arms, wash frequently touched areas along with regular hand washing, local laundry services have noticed their importance in helping the community disinfect and stay clean.
Wash Daze Laundromat, among others, is one local laundry service remaining open during COVID-19 precautions.
“A lot of cities are recognizing laundromats are an essential operation the community needs, ” said Dan Lidgett, Wash Daze Laundromat owner.
So far, Wash Daze has taken precautions, including: using an automatic hand sanitizer when anyone comes and leaves, constantly cleaning high touch areas, like machines, and having the bathrooms cleaned with bleach water before each use.
Lidgett said he’s seen a decrease in patrons coming in since the coronavirus precautions were announced. He attributed this to everyone adjusting to the situation due to numerous calls to see if the store is still open.
“We’re still open 24 hours a day, but that will probably change,” Lidgett said.
Lidgett expects hours will decrease as some workers may need to start staying home.
Another change he’s anticipating is reduced pricing for patrons. According to Lidgett, the prices have stayed the same for 15 years since the store opened, although he’s considering this change and more.
Further changes to the store would include increased social distancing. That could include waiting in the car while laundry is being washed or dried and removing seats from indoors to encourage waiting in the car.
“We’re here to help the community through this,” Lidgett said. “I’m trying to stay proactive and stay ahead of what we need to do”
Home Style Laundry & Dry Cleaners said it is also remaining open and taking precautions at this time.
“Business is obviously slow, but laundry is essential for people to wash their clothes and it helps eliminate viruses,” said Bobbi Calderon, Home Style Laundry & Dry Cleaners owner.
Inside, staff are washing everything down every hour on the hour. Staff are also wearing gloves, along with washing their hands and using hand sanitizer, she said.
They have also set a limit allowing a maximum of 10 people in the laundry store at a time. While their laundry is in the washer or dryer they are also asked to wait in their car to increase social distancing. Pick up and delivery for laundry is also being offered at a discounted rate, according to Calderon.
Pick up and delivery allows patrons to place their laundry outside to be washed, and it will be placed back at the designated house once clean. This service is discounted to $1.45 per pound with a minimum of 10 pounds per order.
Previously requests had cost between $1.75 and $2.25, according to Calderon.
“We want to help out for those who are afraid to come out or don’t feel safe coming to a public place,” Calderon said.
Max I. Walker company representatives declined comment.
