The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office is honoring fallen officers with an online live stream Friday at 2 p.m.
Last year, the ceremony was held at the Council Bluffs Police Department building,1 Ezra Jackson Way, and was open to the Council Bluffs Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and the public.
This year, the ceremony will be broadcast online in front of the Pottawattamie County Courthouse, and led by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. A shorter ceremony is planned that includes the raising of the U.S. flag then lowering to half-staff in memory of fallen officers.
“With the coronavirus situation, we’re not inviting the public. We’re inviting them to watch it online,” said Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose.
According to the online event, the ceremony will honor and pay respect to Deputy Clarence E. Woolman, Special Deputy Claude B. Dail, Deputy Robert Fern McKinley, Chief Deputy Duane Herman Otto and Deputy Mark Jason Burbridge.
“We appreciate the community support in all that we do and certainly appreciate all the law enforcement officer’s efforts in what they do daily,” Ambrose said.
