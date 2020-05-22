More than 1,000 area nonprofits participated in the annual Pottawattamie Gives! a 24-hour online fundraising event held in conjunction with Omaha Gives! on Wednesday.
In partnership with the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and Iowa West Foundation, qualifying nonprofits in the county were eligible for up to $20,000 in challenge funds.
Preliminary donations recognized more than $8 million donations to Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area nonprofits, amid possible financial and emotional strains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific numbers to the Pottawattamie Gives! fundraiser were not immediately available at presstime.
Unlike last year’s Pottawattamie Gives! event which also saw action in Bayliss Park, this year’s event was held strictly online. Organizations such as the 712 Initiative saw an outpouring of support, said Rachel Kent, 712’s marketing and public relations coordinator.
“We did good, better than we did last year. We’re just amazed at the support we can have even during a pandemic and it shows how amazing the Council Bluffs community is,” Kent said.
In total, The 712 Initiative raised $5,385 from 65 donors, an increase from $1,511 raised in 2019.
“It helped that we had a lot of great successful programs last year,” Kent said. “Thousands of people enjoyed our farmers market, joined us at Winterfest and other neighborhood activities.”
Throughout the 24-hour period, PCCF provided six $1,000 prizes to participating organizations through social media. An additional six $1,000 prizes from area businesses and individuals were donated for a total of 12 hourly prizes exclusively given to Pottawattamie Gives! nonprofits, according to Donna Dostal, president and CEO of PCCF.
“It was an amazing day,” Dostal said.
Among the organizations in Pottawattamie County, Midlands Humane Society surpassed its goal of raising $15,000. As of Thursday, the humane society raised $18,677, not including any possible challenge funds granted by PCCF and Iowa West Foundation’s partnership.
“We ended up at $16,677, but by luck of the draw, ended up winning two $1,000 hourly prizes,” said Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands.
During unprecedented times, Nelson said the community has been “in tune” with everything going on and Midlands is thankful for their support.
“Every single nonprofit that’s participating is a worthy nonprofit. Every single nonprofit is trying to help someone, help eliminate a problem or alleviate a need,” Nelson said. “There’s been so much employment loss or hours cut back. Money is tighter in a lot of people’s lives.”
Seeing more support than ever before, Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment brought in an estimated $3,600 — a number the organization was not expecting to see during the pandemic, according to Rachel Schott, director of operations.
“After COVID-19 hit, we weren’t sure what to expect ... We were pleasantly surprised by the community,” Schott said. “This was a record year for funds raised by donors. It just shows we did a great thing for the community by opening our center.”
The next Pottawattamie Gives! and Omaha Gives! fundraisers are set for May 26, 2021.
— Omaha World-Herald reporter Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.