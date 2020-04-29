Restaurants in Pottawattamie County — among 77 other counties — are allowed to reopen Friday, but they may have to plan around Gov. Kim Reynolds’ eased restrictions.
Effective Friday, restaurants, fitness centers and retail stores can begin to operate at 50% of normal operating capacity, Reynolds said. The Iowa Department of Public Health said Tuesday it’s encouraging restaurants to use reservation-only systems for in-establishment dining.
Unlike many already established Council Bluffs restaurants, Pomodoro Fresh Italian is opening its dining room to the public at 722 Creek Top for the first time on Tuesday.
Plans to open the dining room were interrupted by the pandemic in “some ways,” but co-owner Julie Luna said they were still open for carryout and serving from its food truck. Continuing the food truck while her restaurant was closed enabled discussion about the restaurant and spread the word, but Tuesday will be the dining room’s official opening. As opposed to Friday, Lang is waiting on a final inspection before opening.
“Business will be reduced, but it will be great to open and serve Council Bluffs,” Luna said. “We want to say to southwest Iowa that after three years on a 10-foot by 14-foot trailer, we are thrilled to finally be able to open our restaurant.”
For Pomodoro, this means taking extra precautions and operating at only half of the restaurant’s capacity — 36 guests at tables staged six-feet apart. Pomodoro will not use a reservation system, but the restaurant will consider using open tables so that customers know the availability and don’t have to wait, she said.
Luna said employees will wear masks and gloves, sanitize tables after each patron is served and clean high-touch areas. Employees can also take their temperatures at work.
The restaurant is accepting walk-ins and will have a greeter at the door managing building capacity. While a full menu is available, the restaurant will not open its buffet area.
For some restaurants, reopening Friday raises concerns over staffing and space.
Salty Dog Bar & Grill and Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails — both owned by Brian Cadwallader — have different floor plans, each taking on a different impact due to the restrictions. Salty Dog, with more centralized space, has to be rearranged and widely surveyed during meal times. Caddy’s has more flexibility of arrangement with separate dining areas, Cadwallader said.
Because the restaurants don’t typically use a reservation system, Cadwallader said they will not be implementing that, but they will have a host to assist with seating.
“We don’t typically take reservations. We will take them, but we’re just going to open up the way we’ve been doing it for the last 11 years,” Cadwallader said about the Salty Dog.
“The difficult thing with only having three or four days is getting the prep done and the employees,” Cadwallader added. “A lot of the employees are getting more money on unemployment so I’m hoping they’re willing to come back to work.”
The new arrangements will be different in keeping the groups separated, but Cadwallader said they are taking business as it comes to them.
“I’m excited to get the team back working, shake off the cobwebs and get back to 100 percent,” said Cadwallader.
In contrast to reopening, Janie Rogers, the owner of 712, The Porch and Glory Days, said her restaurants will remain closed to indoor services despite the approval to reopen Friday.
“For now our intent is to continue delivery and carry out options,” Rogers said. “I don’t know if the general public is feeling safe enough to go out.”
Rogers said her plan is to continue monitoring the situation, keeping safety and comfort levels in mind.
“I just don’t feel the majority of the general public is comfortable with the dine in service, and I feel like our industry is based on making people feel safe and comfortable,” Rogers said.
Likewise, Mo Fish is not opening its doors to the public Friday despite approval from officials. Adhering to half capacity, Mo Fish owner Roberta Mulvania said her restaurant is too small to accommodate those restrictions.
“Our place isn’t big enough, we don’t have enough tables to do six-feet apart,” she said. “We are waiting to see what happens. I don’t want to get opened and have them shut me back down.”
Customers of Mo Fish have agreed with its decision and have offered positive feedback to Mulvania.
“Everyone is with us on our decision,” she said. “They are not ready to go in and sit down and be by other people. We are going to try it out and see how it goes, but I think all of our customers will understand. We’re still doing carryout orders.”
Tastee Treet is also remaining closed to dining services due to for the safety of its customers in a small setting, owner Megan Hastie said.
“We don’t have the space to separate people by six feet,” Hastie said. “This way it’s safe enough, I can keep everything sanitized. We’re doing what we’ve been doing and everybody has been healthy and safe here.”
