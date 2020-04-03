Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools to remain closed through April 30 during a press conference Thursday because of a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
“Keeping Iowans out of the classroom is very a difficult decision, but it is necessary now,” she said.
The extension will lengthen school closures to about seven weeks.
“At this time, I am not ordering schools to close for the remainder of the school year,” Reynolds said. “As we have with all COVID-19 decisions, we will continue to monitor the situation, assess the measures we have put in place and use data to make the right decision at the right time.”
Council Bluffs Community School District, St. Albert Catholic Schools and Heartland Christian School said they plan to remain closed on May 1, which is a Friday, and resume classes on Monday, May 4. Lewis Central Community School District said only that it would follow the governor’s orders.
There’s a big difference this time, though: School districts must provide required, graded instruction for students approved by the Iowa Department of Education’s or make up lost instructional time that is in addition to what the Legislature has already approved, according to Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education, who spoke during the press conference.
Districts can choose whether to offer voluntary student enrichment materials or required, for-credit programming, Lebo said. If they choose required, attendance must be taken, and work must be graded, she said. Instruction can be delivered online, through take-home materials or online with telephonic check-in, according to guidance the department has on its website.
Districts must assemble their plans for required, for-credit programming and submit an application for approval by April 10, she said. The Department of Education will process applications within 24 hours of submission, she promised.
Those that offer voluntary, enrichment opportunities will be faced with making up instructional time.
The Department of Education is getting ready to unveil an “expedited approval process” for getting permission to teach credit classes remotely, Lebo said. But it remained unclear whether the department would relax the requirements or just try to speed up the application process, which will be online, Lewis Central Community School District Superintendent Eric Knost said Wednesday.
“If it’s not a relaxed application, many of us would probably not qualify,” he said. “Considering we had no preparation for this, some people are just going to say that’s not possible.”
Knost said he has been getting phone calls from parents — especially parents of high school seniors — asking whether students will have a chance to earn any more credits this year, which some might need for graduation.
“We are going to be given some local control on what we do with our graduating seniors,” he said. “If we find out we’re not going to be in school the rest of the year, we’ll have to get to work and figure out” how to provide opportunities for seniors to earn the credits they need.
“This is not the fault of any of our kids, who are just trying to get on with their lives,” Knost said. “If kids were on track to graduate, we’re going to make sure they do.”
Schools began their first COVID-19 shutdown on March 17 after the governor made an emergency declaration on March 15. That was to last through March 27 but was extended through April 13, which would have fallen during spring break for many schools.
Following a meeting of the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education on March 24, President David Coziahr said the board would vote on whether to extend employees’ pay and benefits through the additional closure time, as they did through April 13.
Reynolds also extended other directives of a statewide emergency declaration that included the closure of many businesses.
— The Associated Press contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.