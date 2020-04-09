The sixth annual Shoe Recycling Drive is marching forward as The 712 Initiative continues to collect shoes in April leading up to Earth Day.
In previous years, partner businesses and schools served as drop-off locations. This year, that list shortened to one location at 12 Scott St., with designated drop-off times set because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from The 712 Initiative.
Designated times are 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. today and April 15.
On Earth Day, April 22, drop-offs will be welcomed from 2 to 6 p.m.
“We knew this annual event is something people look forward to and wanted to provide the community a sustainable way to rid themselves of shoes while many were cleaning out closets at home,” said Rachel Kent, marketing and public relations coordinator at The 712 Initiative. “Our nonprofit receives a financial donation for all the shoes collected, so residents are not only saving the planet through their shoe donation but are also supporting a local nonprofit.”
Donating can divert thousands of shoes from local landfills. Last year, 3,025 pairs of shoes were kept out of the landfill, according to the release.
Anyone with extra pairs of shoes is asked to bring them either tied or rubber-banded together with no more than 25 pairs of shoes per bag. The drop-off will also follow social distancing guidelines.
“We are actively developing creative ways for all of us to continue connecting with each other and building community,” said Jeff Snow, 712 director of programming and events. “We feel that staying connected is more important now than ever.”
The 712 Initiative is one of multiple organizations that have had to cancel or postpone events that had generated income.
This included the Shamrock Shuffle, Celebrate CB, the March seed share, Block Party trailer and Rock the Block event in May.
The 712 Initiative staff have been able to work remotely since closing March 22, and volunteers have responded. For example, volunteers are helping prepare CreekTop Gardens for the season, they said. However, the nonprofit is looking for more volunteers to help with the garden and revitalization program if able.
“Our organization has lost a significant amount of volunteer effort that we rely on for April and May,” Snow said. “We are still trying to engage individuals and families in a safe environment for preparing garden beds and doing demo work for our housing revitalization program.”
Through the Downtown Revitalization Fund, they are working with three developers through gap financing and are finalizing the numbers to renovate two dilapidated single-family homes in spring, 712 CEO Sheryl Garst said.
This will be paired with a recent award from the Pottawattamie County Housing Trust fund for down payment assistance.
To volunteer e-mail: volunteer@the712initiative.org
Other events they’re organizing include a drive-in movie night in conjunction with The Hub. The annual Clean Sweep has been postponed, though 712 is expecting to need volunteer captains in May.
An announcement about the Council Bluffs Farmers Market will be made next week after checking trends and updates to ensure the safety of both vendors and patrons.
