There is a ninth positive case of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County, while a third previous patient that tested positive for the disease has recovered.
The new case of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, is a Council Bluffs woman between 41 and 60 years old who had contact with a known positive case, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
The woman has pre-existing medical conditions, the department said. She was tested on April 1 and had been self-quarantining until Sunday, when she was admitted to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
There are no known exposure locations, Pottawattamie County Public Health said, and the department continues to conduct contact tracing investigations and is in contact with the Iowa Department of Public Health. Department head Matt Wyant has said with each positive case, if potential exposure locations are found, the public will be notified.
While three of the nine COVID-19 patients in the county have recovered, the department said, five remain in self-isolation at home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health describes each new positive as a “presumptive positive.” The department reiterated what officials have said about the terminology in the past:
“To clarify, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public or private laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For public health purposes, a presumptive positive result using the CDC test is treated as a positive.”
Public Health again stressed the importance of staying home as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa continues to climb, Pottawattamie County and the Council Bluffs community were reporting fewer than 10 cases as of Monday morning. But the county and community continue to prepare.
As part of that preparation, and at the request of Pottawattamie County Emergency Management, members of the Iowa National Guard’s 168th Division set up medical tents in the parking lots at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and CHI Health Mercy Hospital on Monday.
The tents are part of a protocol designed to assist the hospitals with the management of a surge of potential COVID-19 patients.
Doug Reed, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management director, said health care leaders, law enforcement, EMS/Fire, county health experts and others have been working to develop plans and strategies for an expected COVID-19 surge.
“Public Health and the local health care systems are doing everything they can to prepare for the worst-case scenario,” Reed said Monday. “If we see an influx (of patients), this is all part of the hospitals’ surge plans.”
Reed added that while the county just received a shipment of personal protective equipment, having enough PPE is still a concern. He also said that the county is “sitting pretty good” when it come to support equipment and supplies.
“We’re holding our own,” he said.
Steve Baumert, president and CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, said that even with the installation of the tents, everything is business as usual at the hospital.
“The tents are another measure we are taking to assure the Council Bluffs community that we are prepared to care for them and to keep them safe,” said Baumert said. “We have a good plan in place for the use of the tents, which will allow us to assess individuals and quickly determine the best route of care.”
When COVID-19 first appeared in Iowa, discussions quickly started regarding the sharing of supplies and personal protective equipment, best patient care options, surge plans and partnering with critical access hospitals.
“It has been helpful to have so many experts at the table discussing this pandemic and how best we can care for Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County,” Baumert said. “The sharing of information and ideas is so beneficial and has been a tremendous help in the planning process. The insight and cooperation we are also gaining from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Pottawattamie County Emergency Operations Center has been so valuable. ”
In addition to the tents, Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s surge plan includes a dedicated floor for COVID-19 patients and the identification of other spaces in the hospital that can serve as overflow for patient care.
Phone calls between the Incident Commands at Methodist Jennie Edmundson and CHI Mercy help both hospitals coordinate their respective surge plans and stay abreast of what’s available in our community — including beds, vents and supplies.
An example of this close communication are the procedures and policies that have been established since the pandemic began to keep employees, staff, patients and the community safe. One of those policies was the recent decision to allow no visitors at each respective hospital.
“That was not an easy decision but certainly one that was necessary given the current climate we are experiencing,” Baumert said. “We truly understand how important visits can be to the healing process, which is why we do have some exceptions. But the fewer people we have coming into our facilities, the better we can control the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
Methodist will have an ample supply of iPads and laptops at all of its hospitals, and staff will gladly assist families with FaceTime, Skype or WebEx visits with their loved ones. Telehealth visits have allowed clinic physicians to continue to offer patient care while health coaches and care navigators check in by phone with their diabetic, heart failure and COPD patients.
“These are uncertain times for all of us,” Baumert said. “But we want to assure the community that we are ready. We have good plans in place. Our health care teams are prepared. I truly applaud all the work that has been done and will continue to be done in the weeks and possibly months ahead. As many have stated, COVID-19 is a marathon, not a sprint, and we will do all we can to provide the best care possible to those impacted.”
Baumert also noted the generosity of community members, organizations and agencies through the donation of supplies and other items for the health care systems. As a reminder, donations can be routed through the Emergency Operations Center for Pottawattamie County or to the respective Foundations at each hospital.
Two tents were also erected outside the CHI Mercy Hospital Emergency Department.
Nikki Rauth, director of emergency services at CHI Mercy Hospital, said the tents, which were to be installed as part of Pottawattamie County’s emergency preparedness program, will likely be used for triage should there be a substantial increase in the number of patients coming to Mercy.
“We working together and partnering with Jennie Edmundson to provide the services to handle any needs that might arise,” said Dr. Chris Acker, head of emergency medicine at Mercy.
Both Rauth and Acker said the hospital has adequate supplies personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses, and the CHI Mercy Hospital has an adequate number of ventilators to meet anticipated needs.
“We’re doing well and are prepared for whatever may come,” Acker said.
— Managing Editor Courtney Brummer-Clark contributed to this story.
