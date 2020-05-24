Monday is Memorial Day. On this holiday, American’s honor and mourn the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Communities throughout Pottawattamie County honor and commemorate veterans in various ways. If you follow the Stars and Bronze Tribute Trail, you will discover our local heroes.
Exploring the trail is a great way to spend your Memorial Day. While you are out visiting cemeteries in Pottawattamie County you can stop by any of the locations along the trail. This is a great way to get outdoors, explore the beautiful county, and celebrate the lives of our veterans. Since the trail is self-guided, it is also a unique activity that allows for social distancing.
Following the trail, you will notice that there is an Eagle of Honor in every town or city in Pottawattamie County. These statues, created by artist Russell Christensen of Neola, are hand-crafted bronze eagles that honor military veterans.
After stopping in Oakland to see the Eagle of Honor, be sure to check out the Pottawattamie Freedom Rock. The rock was painted in 2017 and features four Pottawattamie County veterans.
In Council Bluffs, you will find the Veterans Plaza in Bayliss Park. All branches of the military from the Civil War to Desert Freedom are represented in the plaza. Names inscribed in the memorial identify the military members who paid the ultimate price in service to our country.
All of the memorials along the Stars and Bronze Tribute Trail showcase the passion that Pottawattamie County residents have for the memorializing and honoring the local heroes that have sacrificed so much for our country.
— Emma Schwaller is the Content Coordinator for the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau. Her column, “Exploring Home” appears bi-weekly in The Daily Nonpareil.
