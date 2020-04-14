The 23rd annual Micah House Champagne and Diamonds fundraiser is changing its format to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, usually a Kentucky Derby party, has been moved to May 9 and will be held virtually to confirm to social distancing guidelines and keep people safe, the homeless shelter said in a release.
“While the Kentucky Derby has been moved back until September, Champagne and Diamonds couldn’t wait,” Micah House officials said in the release.
Micah House officials said the organization depends on funds generated by Champagne and Diamonds to support more than 200 families and 350 single women annually. The new virtual event will still include components of the traditional event — including a silent auction and the “much-anticipated” diamond raffle.
Other ways to support to effort include:
- Support local: Micah House is partnering with Council Bluffs and Omaha restaurants and stores to support local business. Attendees will be able to buy gift cards and support both the business and Micah House’s mission.
- Diamonds: In addition to purchasing raffle tickets for your chance to win a beautiful diamond necklace, donated by Gunderson’s Jewelers, supporters will also have the opportunity to purchase select diamond jewelry leading up to
- the event. A portion of the sale will be donated back to Micah House.
- Nights of Shelter: Supporters can provide direct support to families and women experiencing homelessness through Nights of Shelter. By making a donation, supporters ensure that everyone at Micah House has a warm meal to eat and safe place to sleep at night.
“We are in uncertain times, but our work provides a critical safety net for families, children, and single women. We wanted to be able to support the small business community, as they’ve supported our business over the years,” Micah House Executive Director Jaymes Sime said in the release. “We hope folks will buy a raffle ticket, buy a gift card, and most importantly donate to our nights of shelter. During this pandemic, Micah House employees are still showing up and serving our community.”
Tickets aren’t required for the virtual Champagne and Diamonds event and more details are available at themicahhouse.org/diamonds.
