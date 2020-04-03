The Mills County case is a man between the ages of 41 and 60 years old who is in self-isolation, according to Mills County Public Health. The department said it is conducting contact tracing to identify close contacts who should monitor their health symptoms and self-isolate.
"There is no additional general public guidance that would result from providing more information about the specific case. All residents are urged to stay home as much as possible, stay away from groups of people and maintain a 6-foot distance from other individuals," county officials said in a release. "This is needed by everyone, regardless of a confirmed case, because we know there is community spread of COVID-19 throughout the country and Iowa."
County Public Information Officer Nick Johnson said Mills County officials were notified of the test on Friday and an investigation continues.
"If and when we have additional information that we can share, we'll get that out there," Johnson said.
