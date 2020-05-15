More than 16,000 Iowans filed a weekly claim for unemployment last week, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
For the week ending May 9, the agency said there were 15,411 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,324 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The total is down from 24,693 reported for the week ending May 2.
The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims is 181,257.
During that time unemployment insurance payments totaled $52,903,527.
Pottawattamie County had 220 new claims and has 3,808 continuing claims; Mills County has 26 new claims and 308 continuing claims and Harrison County has 35 new claims and 331 continuing claims. All three counties saw a decrease in numbers from the previous week.
Statewide, the following industries had the most claims, according to the agency:
Manufacturing -- 4,065
Industry not available - self-employed, independent contractors, etc. -- 2,103
Health care and social assistance -- 1,865
Accommodation and food services -- 1,269
Retail trade -- 1,133
During the week a total of $108,219,000 was paid in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits. Since April 4, the program has paid out $547,345,200.
A total of $7,010,336.34 was paid to 13,075 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits in the week ending May 2, workforce development said.
Nationally, nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, according to the Labor Department. Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces.
- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.