Area schools planning shorter closures moved to extend them Tuesday to conform to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recommendation that all schools close for four weeks to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central, Heartland Christian and St. Albert schools said they would abide by the governor’s recommendation. Lewis Central plans to remain closed through April 10 and resume classes on April 13. Council Bluffs, Heartland Christian and St. Albert will be closed through April 13, resuming classes on April 14.
Council Bluffs Schools has materials on its website that students can work on during the closure.
Food for lunch and the next day’s breakfast will be available beginning today at nine schools around the district in a drive-thru or walk-up format. Children must be present in order for food to be provided.
Meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of participating schools. Families are asked to stay in their cars and wait for meals to be brought out and passed through the window. The number of meals given out will be based on the number of children in the car ages 1-18.
Locations include Abraham Lincoln High School, Bloomer Elementary, Carter Lake Elementary, Crescent Elementary, Edison Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Lewis & Clark Elementary, Longfellow Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary.
“We’re not cooking anything,” said Lisa Stewart, director of nutrition/warehouse. “It’s all going to be prepackaged. We have no idea how much we would need to prepare.”
Facilities will not be open for on-site dining. Families are encouraged to reduce the risk of infection with the coronavirus by not congregating at the school site once meals have been distributed. Also, continue to wash hands often, block coughs and sneezes with your elbow and stay home if you are sick.
Lewis Central will also provide learning opportunities for students, Superintendent Eric Knost said in a message to parents.
“You should be receiving communications from your school buildings regarding these efforts, and our principals will remain as a point of contact for you,” he said.
The district has a parent resource page at lewiscentral.org/news/what_s_new/home_learning_resources.
St. Albert Catholic Schools, along with other Catholic schools in the Diocese of Des Moines, sent to a message sent to parents Monday from the diocese which was shared by St. Albert Tuesday morning.
The closure includes all educational programming, child care, athletics and other co-curricular activities.
“We are taking these steps in alignment with Gov. Reynolds’ recommendation as a way to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in our communities,” the message stated. “We stress that this is a time to stay at home, not spend time in the mall or movies, so we can do our best to mitigate any further spread of this virus.”
Schools will send out details on how their students can continue their education during the closure.
“Continuing the education process is important for your children and will help them to feel a sense of normalcy in this time,” the message stated.
Missouri Valley, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood Community Schools also announced extensions Tuesday. Riverside, Treynor and Tri-Center will be closed through April 10 and plan, at this point, to resume classes on April 13. AHSTW, Missouri Valley and Underwood will be closed through April 13 and resume classes on April 14.
Lewis Central and Riverside, like Council Bluffs, will offer carry-out food during their closures.
Lewis Central will have take-away breakfast and lunch available for children up to age 18. Breakfast items will be available from 8:30 to 9 a.m. in the Kreft Primary School parking lot, and lunch will be available from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at the same location.
“We ask that participants either drive through the lot in their car or, if they walk to Kreft, get your needed items and move on,” Knost said in the message to parents. “The building will not be open, and the packaged meals will be provided from a food truck. We want to honor recommendations about not having large groups congregate in one area.”
Starting todayWednesday, Riverside will distribute food at four sites in the district, according to a message from Superintendent Tim Mitchell.
Food for breakfast and lunch will be available each school day from 9 to 11 a.m. at Oakland Elementary/Intermediate School (Door F — east door on north side of building), Riverside Middle/High School (front doors), Carson Elementary School (Door C on west side of building) and the Macedonia Post Office (school vehicle will be parked on Main Street).
The cost of meals will be deducted from Riverside students’ lunch accounts. The school district will apply for a waiver that would allow the district to provide the meals free to students up to 18 years old, but that has yet to be approved.
For schools, the rush to cancel classes came after Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday recommended such closures for four weeks after she learned of more cases that indicate the coronavirus is spreading in the state.
Reynolds said it was time for schools to stop holding classes after four more Iowa residents tested positive for the virus. Iowa had 23 positive cases as of Tuesday morning.
“We have substantial community spread that takes us to a new level,” Reynolds said.
For most people, the COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Most people recover from the virus.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
