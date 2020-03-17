Area schools planning shorter closures moved to extend them Tuesday, abiding by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recommendation that all schools should close for four weeks to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central, Heartland Christian and St. Albert schools said they would abide by the governor’s recommendation. Lewis Central plans to remain closed through April 10 and resume classes on April 13. Council Bluffs, Heartland Christian and St. Albert will be closed through April 13, resuming classes on April 14. The closure includes all educational programming, child care, athletics and other co-curricular activities.
“We stress that this is a time to stay at home, not spend time in the mall or movies, so we can do our best to mitigate any further spread of this virus,” a message from the Diocese of Des Moines stated.
Council Bluffs has materials on its website that students can work on during the closure. Catholic schools will send out details on how their students can continue their education during that time.
“Continuing the education process is important for your children and will help them to feel a sense of normalcy in this time,” the message from the diocese stated.
Lewis Central will also provide learning opportunities for students, Superintendent Eric Knost said in a message to parents.
“You should be receiving communications from your school buildings regarding these efforts, and our principals will remain as a point of contact for you,” he said.
The district has a parent resource page here.
Missouri Valley, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood Community Schools also announced extensions Tuesday. Riverside, Treynor and Tri-Center will be closed through April 10 and plan, at this point, to resume classes on April 13. Missouri Valley and Underwood will be closed through April 13 and resume classes on April 14. AHSTW said it will resume classes on April 13 or April 14.
Lewis Central and Riverside, like Council Bluffs, will offer carry-out food during their closures.
Lewis Central will have take-away breakfast and lunch available for children up to age 18. Breakfast items will be available from 8:30 to 9 a.m. in the Kreft Primary School parking lot, and lunch will be available from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at the same location.
“We ask that participants either drive through the lot in their car or, if they walk to Kreft, get your needed items and move on,” Knost said in the message to parents. “The building will not be open, and the packaged meals will be provided from a food truck. We want to honor recommendations about not having large groups congregate in one area.”
Starting Wednesday, Riverside will distribute food at four sites in the district, according to a message from Superintendent Tim Mitchell. Food for breakfast and lunch will be available each school day from 9 to 11 a.m. at Oakland Elementary/Intermediate School (Door F — east door on north side of building), Riverside Middle/High School (front doors), Carson Elementary School (Door C on west side of building) and the Macedonia Post Office (school vehicle will be parked on Main Street).
The cost of meals will be deducted from Riverside students’ lunch accounts. The school district will apply for a waiver that would allow the district to provide the meals free to students up to 18 years old, but that has yet to be approved.
