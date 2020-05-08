DES MOINES (AP) — Nearly 25,000 Iowans filed unemployment claims last week as the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the state’s economy.
Iowa Workforce Development reported 24,693 new claims, which includes 22,830 claims by Iowa residents who work in the state and 1,863 claims by individuals who work in the state and live elsewhere.
The new report comes as the state begins to allow the reopening of businesses that had been closed to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Gov. Kim Reynolds first imposed business restrictions on March 17. Since then, 285,422 jobless claims have been filed.
There were 396 new claims in Pottawattamie County, along with 45 claims in Harrison County and 52 in Mills County for the week ending May 2, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
There are 3,690 ongoing claims in Pottawattamie County, 323 in Harrison County and 303 in Mills County.
Nationally, nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.
Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the coronavirus began. That is the equivalent of one in five Americans who had been employed back in February, when the unemployment rate had reached a 50-year low of just 3.5%.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
