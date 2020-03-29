Two more southwest Iowa residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced Saturday.
A middle-aged adult between the ages of 41-60 from Harrison County and an older adult between the ages of 61-80 from Shelby County are among the 64 new positive cases, the IDPH said in a release. The new cases bring the number of Iowa’s positive cases to 298 as of Saturday.
The Harrison County case is not travel related and the person is in isolation at home, according to the county’s Home and Public Health Department. Upon becoming symptomatic, the individual immediately self-quarantined at home.
Harrison County has eight cases.
“We cannot stress enough how important the mitigation measures released by the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health are to limit the spread of COVID-19,” department Administrator Brad Brake said in a release.
There have been a total of 4,375 negative tests in the state to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the other locations and age ranges of the new positive cases include:
Benton County, one adult (18-40 years); Boone County, one adult (18-40 years); Buchanan County, one older adult (61-80 years); Cedar County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years); Cerro Gordo County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years).
• Dallas County, four adults (18-40 years), two middle-aged (41-60 years); Dubuque County, one middle-aged (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+); Fayette County, one adult (18-40 years); Jasper County, one adult (18-40 years); Johnson County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years); Keokuk County, one adult (18-40 years).
• Linn County six adults (18-40 years), five middle-aged adults (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years); Marshall County, one adult (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years); Muscatine County, one adult (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years); Polk County, four adults (18-40 years), four middle-aged (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+); Poweshiek County, one adult (18-40 years); Scott County, two adults (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years); Tama County, two adults (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years); Taylor County, one adult (18-40 years)
The state COVID-19 hotline is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 800-244-7431. Reynolds will hold a press conference Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Kim Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
