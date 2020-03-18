Editor's Note: This is a new list of statements from various company officials. It was updated on Wednesday, March 18 at 8 a.m.
Hy-Vee
As our daily lives continue to be transformed by the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Hy-Vee is continuing to adapt the ways in which we serve our customers to make sure we are providing you with the products you need while keeping our customers, our employees and our communities healthy and safe.
Beginning March 18, Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m. each day. Starting March 19, our new store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.
These shortened hours will allow our employees additional time to clean and sanitize all areas of the store, as well as time to restock the items that are in highest demand. Operating with shorter store hours also will allow our employees additional time to care for their families and loved ones.
All our Hy-Vee convenience stores will continue to operate under their normal hours at this time. Customers can continue to purchase snacks, fuel and other items at these locations.
All dining areas in our stores, restaurants and convenience stores are now closed to the public. All Hy-Vee Market Grille bars also are closed. Food service areas will still be operating during their normal hours, offering freshly prepared meal options for carry-out only. If your local Hy-Vee has a Market Grille, you can still order for pick-up or curbside services.
For our Hy-Vee Aisles Online customers, we want you to know that we are transitioning some of our delivery service in several areas to third-party partners like Shipt and Door Dash (where available) in order to help our in-store employees focus on Aisles Online pickup orders and other needs at our stores.
This is an unprecedented time for all of us. We’ve never dealt with anything like this before, and we know you haven’t either. We appreciate your patience and your loyalty as we navigate these changing times. We are committed to doing all we can to keep our customers and employees healthy and safe, and to being the “helpful smile in every aisle” you need during this time. Thank you for being a Hy-Vee customer.
Party City
The well-being of our team members, customers and their families remains of utmost importance to us. In an effort to help contain the further spread of COVID-19 and align with the evolving guidance from federal and local health officials, we have made the decision to temporarily close all of our 757 Corporate retail stores throughout the United States effective Tuesday, March 17, at 6:00pm local time through March 31, 2020. We have also made the decision to continue the work from home schedule for our corporate office personnel until at least April 3.
We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly to do what is best for the public health and safety and provide updates at PartyCity.com and through our social channels.
As always you can rely on us at PartyCity.com to help you celebrate the moments that matter most to you… whether that’s a child completing a home-school project, creating a family movie night and celebrating our important birthdays and anniversaries.
Be safe, and we look forward to celebrating with you soon.
Sincerely,
Brad Weston, CEO, Party City
CenturyLink
Every day we wake up to new information about how coronavirus is affecting communities across the globe. Change is happening in real time, but the one thing that remains constant is CenturyLink’s commitment to serve our customers now and in the future. We built our network with the belief that our ability to connect society and meet bandwidth demands are the cornerstones of our infrastructure. We stand ready, willing and able to meet your near- and long-term technology needs.
Like so many companies around the globe, CenturyLink has been closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and planning to minimize its potential impact to our people, our communities and our valued customers. We’re maintaining a continuous state of operational readiness around the globe, with particular emphasis on the strength, performance and security of our network.
We take pride in the fact that we operate one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks. This allows us to support your most critical operational needs so your business keeps running and our families stay connected.
I’m also proud to share that we’ve taken the Keep Americans Connected Pledge. This means that for the next 60 days, we’ve committed to waive late fees and to not terminate a residential or small business customer’s service due to financial circumstances associated with COVID-19. We are also suspending data usage limits for consumer customers during this time period due to COVID-19.
We’ve been planning for unforeseen global scenarios for years, and I’d like to share some information about our preparedness and response to COVID-19:
We’ve implemented policies to protect our people, customers and vendors, including a pause in non-essential business travel, enhanced cleaning and social distancing.
We have a work-from-home plan in place to help care for our people while still ensuring our ability to effectively run the business.
We have well-established partnerships with governments around the world and, as such, have been designated as a critical infrastructure partner, which prioritizes our network and services.
Our network and services are monitored, managed and maintained virtually by technicians across the globe.
Our Network Operations Center is constantly monitoring usage across our network. These teams can quickly add capacity, modify paths, and adjust traffic based on customer utilization.
We are constantly reviewing, refining and updating our approach to the coronavirus to ensure business continuity and, ultimately, service to our customers.
We are monitoring trusted information sources and communicating with the proper government agencies and contacts. To ensure our supply chain continues, we are working with suppliers around the world to ensure a coordinated response surrounding potential coronavirus impacts on our business.
We’re prepared to ensure traffic flows smoothly across our network, regardless of increased demand.
We will continue to adapt to your evolving needs during this extraordinary time in our history and have complete trust in the resilience of our people, our communities and our technology.
Stay well,
Jeff Storey, President & CEO, CenturyLink
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 16, through the end of the month. The decision was made based on the announcement yesterday by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts of the state’s first case of community spread and Nebraska’s publication of guidance on events and public gatherings.
The Zoo is not aware of any guests or employees with positive Coronavirus tests. As the situation changes and decisions are made about the re-opening and events, the Zoo will continue to post updates on the Zoo webpage, OmahaZoo.com/Coronavirus, and through social media.
Programs and events at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium are canceled through March 31. If you purchased a ticket or registered for a program, the Zoo will contact you separately. While we know this is right decision, there is a busy spring planned at the Zoo and an ongoing schedule of education programs. Zoo staff will continue to monitor this situation and hope to re-activate all plans soon.
Thank you for your ongoing support of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Please stay safe during this challenging time.
Scooter's Coffee
You, our customers are very important to us. The health, welfare and safety of our customers, employees and communities remain our highest priority and concern. As we navigate the rapidly evolving impact of Coronavirus, Scooter’s Coffee has made the decision to temporarily close our seating areas. Our intent is to help limit person-to-person contact.
Our drive-thrus remain open. Many of our sit-down coffeehouses will also remain open for take-out orders only.
We thank you for your flexibility, patience and support as we navigate these challenging times together. It is an honor and a privilege to be a part of your daily routine, and we appreciate the opportunity to serve you.
Take care of yourselves and we look forward to seeing you.
Sincerely,
Todd Graeve, Chief Executive Officer
Hot Topic
For the safety of our customers, employees and community, beginning Tuesday, March 17, we will be closing all stores through March 30.
Our store employees will continue to be paid during this timeframe.
We will continue to monitor the situation closely. Please stay safe and know how grateful we are for all of you.
Love,
Your HT Family
Target
Every day, for weeks now, you’ve turned to Target to stock up on supplies as you cope with the impact of the coronavirus. As we all continue to adapt to the country’s fast-changing needs, we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to keep our stores open and support our team.
We've announced a couple of changes that will go into effect today and last until further notice.
We’ll reduce hours and close all stores by 9 p.m. daily. This will help us as we replenish and deeply clean our stores for our guests. And it builds on measures we shared earlier this month, including enhanced cleaning and more staffing for in-demand services that support social distancing, like Order Pickup and Drive Up.
We’ll also reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
In addition to these changes, we’re fast-tracking the flow of products that are in highest demand, including food, medicine and other essentials. We’ll continue to maintain limitations on in-demand items and respectfully ask all guests to consider their immediate needs and purchase accordingly so more families can find the products they need.
Taking care of our team
During this challenging time, I can assure you that the Target team is working hard to be there for you and your families – and we’re doubling down on everything we can to support them.
We recently announced changes to our back-up care benefit, so in the face of school and other care-facility closures, back-up care will be available to all, including frontline team members who are doing so much right now. This comes on top of temporarily waiving our absenteeism policy and covering quarantine and confirmed illness pay. We’ll also continue to offer benefits like paid family leave and free counseling services for the range of challenges our team might be facing.
So much of what we’ve seen over the last few weeks has been heroic, from our dedicated teams working in our stores and supply chain, to the way you and your families have banded together.
As I’ve said from the outset, a commitment to help all families is at the heart of Target’s purpose. Our goal is to be here for you and keep navigating through this uncertainty together – and we will do everything in our power to live up to that promise.
Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO
Bath & Body Works
With breaking news about COVID-19 constantly developing, our goal has been to make products available to help you care for your families and friends to prevent the spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus as much as we can. But based on the information we have today, we have made the extremely difficult decision to temporarily close all of our stores in the U.S. and Canada.
While our associates are home with their loved ones at this critical time, we'll support them with pay, as well as look for other way we might ease their concerns and share our appreciation for all they've done. As a company, we're also working on additional ways to support those in need in our home office communities.
This closure will also allow us to prioritize inventory to our online channel, so you can safely shop from home. We're working around-the-clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs. We never want to disappoint our customers, and we always try to ensure you get the products you need when you need them.
I've never been prouder of how our team has stepped up to take care of each other and our customers. Thank you for putting your trust in Bath & Body Works ... we're committed to earning it every day.
Andrew Meslow, CEO
Five Below
At our core, we believe "Life is better when you're free to let go and have fun." That doesn't feel so easy these days.
We live and work in your communities, so we understand the confusion and concern you feel. In the wake of school closings, event cancellations and city shutdowns, it's unsettling to consider the weight of this new reality.
As much as we can, we're here to help as you and your families adjust.
Right now, where we can be, our stores remain open with modified hours to serve you. Find store details or simply shop online at fivebelow.com. We're working hard to keep our shelves stocked with essential items, like hand wipes, batteries, bottled water and snacks. We've also increased our inventory of crafts, games and activities to offer fun distraction from current events.
We continue to follow this dynamic situation closely and will make decisions in guidance with the Centers for Disease and Prevention, and other public health and government officials. Like most companies, we're cleaning our stores more frequently and we've put measures in place to offer emergency pay for our associates who may need more flexibility to do what's right for them and their families.
In this difficult moment, we draw inspiration and strength from our favorite customers: kids. We're embracing their unmatched resiliency and ability to grow from challenge, and we're certain that together, we will come out of this as a stronger community.
Joel Anderson, CEO
Panera
As so many of us adjust our daily routines, we at Panera want you to know that we’re ready to serve you right where you need us, with good food that tastes good and feels good, too.
That starts with giving you the choice of how to get your meal — whether that’s an online order for Rapid Pick-Up® or Delivery, or in our Drive-thrus.*
In addition to the steps we’re already taking to emphasize food safety and sanitization procedures, we’re focused on serving you safely on the go through the following:
Contactless Delivery Contactless Delivery
If you’d prefer not to answer the door, just tell us where to leave your meal in the “Delivery Instructions” box when placing your order.
Mindful Packaging Mindful Packaging
To-go bags for Delivery, Rapid Pick-Up and Drive-Thru orders will now be sealed shut to further protect your meal.
As always, we appreciate your business and thank you for choosing Panera Bread.
