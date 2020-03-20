Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued an additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration effective immediately that provides additional regulatory relief to Iowans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic public health disaster.
The declaration relaxes a number of restrictions and regulations and provides relief from other statutes and state regulations, the governor's office said, including:
• Temporarily suspends penalties and interest as it relates to the collection of property taxes until the end of this proclamation.
• Temporarily suspends some evictions under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances.
• Extends expiration deadline for a permit to carry and a permit to acquire a firearm and additional measures.
• Permits the sale of carryout, delivery, drive-thru of alcohol for unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants and suspends some fees.
• Permits public meetings or hearings by electronic means to improve the functions of government while maintaining social distancing practices.
• Suspends certain regulations to ease the transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products and other household goods on all highways in Iowa.
• The proclamation also allows related state agencies to implement the state’s public health emergency plan.
“We thank Gov. Reynolds for giving us additional regulatory flexibility to assist our licensees during this difficult time,” Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division Administrator Stephen Larson said in a release. "We stand ready to immediately implement these relief measures.”
Regarding the sale of alcohol, the governor's proclamation also allows breweries, brewpubs and beer retailers to fill and sell growlers or crowlers of beer to-go without requiring an in-person sales transaction. The beer barrel tax and wine gallonage tax reporting and remittance is temporarily deferred, while seasonal and temporary alcohol license and permit holders may request a refund of their license or permit fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.