Nine Council Bluffs residents are the latest to contract COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County. Additionally, there are now seven residents hospitalized with the disease.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported the new cases on Wednesday. Three of the individuals are children 17 or younger, one is 18 to 40 years old, three are 41 to 60 years old and two are 61 to 80. They were tested between May 10 and May 26.
There have been 252 positive cases in the county out of 2,854 tested, with 8.8% of those tested coming back positive. There have been 143 recoveries in the county.
The department said seven of the individuals that have tested positive are hospitalized, an increase of one from Tuesday, and 89 individuals are self-isolating. Based on contact tracing investigations, a total of 75 Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases are the result of community spread.
“If you’re going to be out, just make sure you take those proper precautions for yourself. Continue self-monitoring,” Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health told the Nonpareil on Tuesday, noting that “if you’re the least bit sick” don’t go to work or other public places.
The county continues to issue guidance that residents should “stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others."
For additional COVID-19 information go to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
A Test Iowa site will open in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center on Friday. Anyone wanting to get tested must first complete the health assessment at www.TestIowa.com. After completing the assessment, the individual will receive a time and date for their test. More information regarding the Council Bluffs Test Iowa site will be shared as it becomes available.
