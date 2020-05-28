Nine Council Bluffs residents are the latest to contract COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County. Additionally, there are now seven residents hospitalized with the disease.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported the new cases on Wednesday. Three of the individuals are children 17 or younger; one is 18 to 40 years old; three are 41 to 60 years old; and two are 61 to 80. They were tested between May 10 and May 26.
There have been 252 positive cases in the county out of 2,854 tested, with 8.8% of those tested coming back positive. The Nonpareil incorrectly stated there were 227 cases in the county on Tuesday, which was Monday’s total. There have been 143 recoveries in the county.
The department said seven of the individuals that have tested positive are hospitalized, an increase of one from Tuesday, and 89 individuals are self-isolating. Based on contact tracing investigations, a total of 75 Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases are the result of community spread.
“If you’re going to be out, just make sure you take those proper precautions for yourself. Continue self-monitoring,” Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health told the Nonpareil on Tuesday, noting that “if you’re the least bit sick” don’t go to work or other public places.
The county continues to issue guidance that residents should “stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others.”
County announces location of Council Bluffs Test Iowa site
Officials have announced the site of Test Iowa COVID-19 testing in Council Bluffs.
Test Iowa will provide COVID-19 tests at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. The Test Iowa site begins with a soft opening on Friday and June 1 from noon to 6 p.m., according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. The site will be operational Monday through Friday and an end date has not been set yet.
Pottawattamie County Public Health, the Pottawattamie County Emergency Operations Center and Iowa Homeland Security & Emergency Management worked with Gov. Kim Reynolds’s office to mobilize a site to Pottawattamie County.
In order to get tested at the Test Iowa site, individuals must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com. Test Iowa will prioritize testing for those who currently have symptoms, have interacted with someone who has tested positive or have recently visited places where COVID-19 is widespread. After completing the assessment, individuals will receive a time and date for their test. Individuals will not be tested if the assessment is not completed prior to showing up to the site.
Reynolds has said testing is available to all Iowans that want a test.
Supplementary information, including how to apply for testing and where other test sites are located throughout the state, is available at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Crawford County reported three new cases and Shelby County reported one, per the state site and Shelby County Public Health.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 252 cases, 143 recoveries, 2,854 tests, 8.8% of those tested have come back positive
Mills County — 16 cases, 12 recoveries, 1,147 tests, 1.4%
Harrison County — 19 cases, 17 recoveries, 395 tests, 4.8%
Cass County — 11 cases, two recoveries, 344 tests, 3.2%
Shelby County — 33 cases, 25 recoveries, 291 tests, 11.3%
Montgomery County — six cases, five recoveries, 241 tests, 2.4%
Monona County — 24 cases, 13 recoveries, 348 tests, 6.9%
Crawford County — 488 cases, 284 recoveries, 1,795 tests, 27.2%
Page County — 10 cases, nine recoveries, 521 tests, 1.9%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 129 tests, 3.1%
NW Iowa county with meat plant sees spike
A northwest Iowa county that is home to a meatpacking plant has seen nearly 500 coronavirus cases in the past week, but state officials and the company said Wednesday they couldn’t confirm an outbreak at the facility.
The state health department reported 678 cases since Wednesday in Buena Vista County, where a Tyson pork processing plant is located in Storm Lake.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that the state hasn’t confirmed an outbreak related to the plant but that testing is underway “to make sure we are understanding the scope of what that is and how we can start to isolate those testing positive.”
Tyson spokeswoman Liz Croston said the company and local health officials have conducted large-scale testing in Storm Lake and “will disclose verified test results once complete data is available.”
State officials haven’t always publicly released meat processing plant outbreaks unless they’re asked specifically about certain locations by reporters, as was the case with recent outbreaks at a Perdue Farms pork processing facilities in Sioux City and Sioux Center.
“We’ve been announcing them at these press conferences as the questions have been asked,” said Sarah Reisettersaid, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The department doesn’t consider that a company has had an outbreak until at least 10% of employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, Reisetter said.
“Sometimes it takes us a little bit of time to pull together the information to understand whether there has been an outbreak in a particular facility,” she said.
Iowa health data indicated 595 new positive cases statewide on Wednesday for a total of 18,256 known cases of coronavirus infection. The state reported 21 more deaths for a total of 485 deaths.
Information about COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness.
The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
— David Pitt of The Associated Press contributed from Des Moines.
