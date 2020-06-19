The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more things than we could name or would like to think about.
While the overall effect of the pandemic and response on Iowa Western Community College is not yet known, officials have been able to quantify its effect on the Arts Center and summer enrollment.
The Arts Center will finish the fiscal year (which ends June 30) about $6,000 in the red, according to Tim Dickmeyer, director.
“We had an up-and-down kind of year, especially in the second half of the year,” he said.
Ticket sales were strong during the first half of the year, and income from rentals was good, Dickmeyer said. But in the spring, performances by two nationally known acts had to be cancelled, and so did rental events. While most of the events — 7 out of 10 — were able to be rescheduled, the Arts Center missed out on $50,000 in income from ticket sales and rental fees. Attendance was down by more than 15,000.
“Our annual attendance was pretty much cut in half,” he said.
Use of the space was down by 106 days, Dickmeyer said.
“We are planning to do next year’s season — of course with a lot of restrictions,” he said. “We’re ready to make adjustments as we need to throughout the year.”
Meanwhile, students were reluctant to sign up for summer classes with all the uncertainty about the pandemic and the effect it might have on delivery of the courses, reported Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations.
The head count was down by 359 students, a chart he presented showed. Still, the total number of credit hours was down by only about 3.5%, he said.
“I think when we get that last session really going, we’ll get some of that back,” Kohler said.
Because illnesses tend to spread on campus when students return after being away for an extended period of time, Iowa Western will condense its calendar for the 2020-21 schoolyear and limit breaks during semesters, President Dan Kinney said.
Classes will start earlier than usual — on Aug. 17, Kinney said. Students will have Labor Day off, then classes will stay in session until Nov. 25, which will be the last day of the fall semester. Mid-year graduation will be on Dec. 12. Spring semester will start on Jan. 11, 2021 and end on April 30, pausing only for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“We just eliminate spring break,” he said.
Graduation will likely be on May 8, 2021.
