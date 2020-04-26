The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our daily lives in ways that most of us could have never expected. Locally, the community is rallying around the local hospitals, churches, assisted living facilities, businesses and restaurants to lend as much support as we can. Still, the pandemic has affected jobs, forced temporary business closures and kept many people — albeit safely — at home, which has created an economic hardship in the community.
Not immune from these hardships, The Daily Nonpareil has been forced to make some temporary adjustments to the print editions of our newspaper. The changes can be seen in today’s edition.
First, because of the lull in sports — both locally and nationally — our Sunday Sports section, which is normally the B section of the newspaper, can now be found in the A section.
Second, our Sunday Classifieds and Real Estate section will move from the C section to the B section, and the Sunday Comics will become the C section. In today’s edition, due to a press issue, the Sunday Comics will still appear as the D section.
During the week, the sports, comics, lifestyles, obituaries and weather pages will all be found in the B section of the newspaper. The A section will be comprised of local, state and national news, as well as classified advertising and legal announcements.
Additionally, the Nonpareil will temporarily eliminate opinion pages on Wednesdays and Fridays.
“These changes are temporary cost-cutting measures that will help keep our staff members employed and help the Nonpareil continue to bring the community the news, features and sports stories it has come to rely on for the last 162 years,” said Nonpareil Publisher Tom Schmitt. “We appreciate the community’s support and understanding.”
