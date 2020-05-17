Heartland nonprofits expect to lose $42 million in revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released Thursday by the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands.
Of the 231 organizations in Nebraska and southwest Iowa that responded, 97% have experienced or expect to experience an impact, and 63% have experienced a significant impact, a press release from NAM stated. The vast majority — 81% — say the strain the pandemic has put on the economy will affect their budgets.
A staggering 86% of the respondents said they have had to cancel programs and fundraisers, resulting in a reduction in revenue, according to survey results. Services to clients and the community have been disrupted, 74% said. Staff and volunteer absences have become more frequent and of longer duration, said 43%. And 36% said supplies and services provided by partners have been disrupted.
In assessing the level of impact on them, 39% of the nonprofits said the impact has been moderate, causing them to need extra support and producing some mild long-term effects. Another 33% say it has experienced a moderate impact but expects no long-term effects.
About 11% said the pandemic has had a significant effect and put them in a financial crisis but that they can operate with additional support. Calling the impact small, 5% said the impact would only be short-term. And 2% see significant short- and long-term effects and said they are struggling to survive.
Of the 231 nonprofits who responded, 156 have applied for Paycheck Protection Payments and 27 have applied for Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
The Micah House in Council Bluffs has seen the impact in dollars and cents, said James Sime, executive director. The organization’s signature fundraiser, Champagne and Diamonds, was projected to raise $160,000 for the shelter this year but grossed only $85,000 after being converted to an online format, he said.
“So far, we’ve done alright,” he said. “That’ll start to put some strain on us.”
The situation has changed the way New Visions Homeless Services operates, said Brandy Wallar, program director. It can no longer rely on its army of volunteers and put them at risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
“We have had to hire additional staff,” she said.
MOHM’s Place is no longer offering on-site dining, instead handing out or delivering sacks of meals and pantries, Waller said. And New Visions has begun providing assistance with rent and utilities to people in danger of becoming homeless, she said.
Intakes have become more complicated, as workers must take the temperature of everyone seeking shelter and ask them about symptoms, exposure to people with COVID-19 and whether they have been tested, Waller said.
“Before the pandemic, we were sleeping twice as many men on mats in the dining area as we were in the shelter,” she said. “We’ve tried to get our census down.”
Meanwhile, the mission lost a source of revenue for two months while its thrift store was closed down like most retail stores, Waller said.
“We have been very fortunate to partner with some foundations and businesses,” she said. “We wouldn’t be able to do what we’ve done if it weren’t for the foundations.”
In addition, the mission has received some COVID-19 relief allocations from state and local funds, Waller said.
Micah House, too, has changed its operations, Sime said. Workers there are also screening newcomers by taking their temperature and asking about symptoms and contacts.
“Our staff are taking clients’ temperatures every day,” he said.
All staff members and clients wear masks when in common areas, and sanitizer stations have been set up throughout the facility, Sime said. The cafeteria has switched to single-use trays and tableware.
“We’ve taken every operating precaution we can,” he said. “It’s really hard when you have 100 clients staying every night.”
The Micah House has lost 99% of its volunteer work force, Sime said. However, Paycheck Protection Payments have allowed the organization to maintain its full paid staff.
The number of beds being used in the Micah House women’s shelter has been reduced from 26 to 22 to allow for the isolation of individuals who have been exposed to the virus, Sime said. Some office staff are now working from home.
“On the family shelter, we’ve seen a little bit of a decrease in demand,” he said.
Sime theorizes that federal stimulus payments may have bought families some time, and some may have taken refuge at the homes of relatives or friends. He expects a huge surge when that money runs out and landlords stop deferring rental fees.
“This is not going away tomorrow,” he said. “I think the strain on individuals and foundations — that’ll impact nonprofits.”
Nonprofits that responded to the survey included organizations related to arts, culture and humanities; environmental issues and animals; international or foreign affairs; religion; education, health and human services and public or societal benefit; and member and unclassified organizations. Almost half — 49% — operate in the Omaha metro, 17% operate in the Lincoln, Nebraska area, 10% operate in Council Bluffs, 15% operate elsewhere in Iowa and the rest operate elsewhere in Nebraska. It should be noted that some operate in more than one area or one state.
