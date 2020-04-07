The number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa has topped 1,000.
During a livestreamed press conference on Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 102 new positive cases, bringing the state total to 1,048. The disease caused by coronavirus has reached 78 counties across the state.
Reynolds announced an additional death, an elderly adult from Benton County. Twenty-six Iowans have died from COVID-19.
Reynolds said that 11% of the positive cases in the state are staff and residents at long-term care facilities, while 46% of deaths have been long-term care facility residents.
There have been 11,670 negative tests in the state, which includes testing at the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The Iowa National Guard is setting up Regional Medical Coordination Centers across the state to support the pandemic response. Region Four covers southwest Iowa and a center will be set up at the National Guard armory in Council Bluffs.
The 102 new cases announced by the state on Tuesday include the ninth case in Pottawattamie County, which was announced locally on Monday. Here's the full list from IDPH:
• Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years)
• Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Des Moines County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Greene County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Hamilton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Henry County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 10 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Linn County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Louisa County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Marshall County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
• Muscatine County, 2 children (0-17 years), 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Scott County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Story County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Tama County, 3 older adults (61-80 years), 3 elderly (81+)
• Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
• Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.