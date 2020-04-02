The number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa is now at 549, including nine deaths.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 52 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, on Wednesday. Two adults 81 years old or older in Polk County and Washington County, respectively, have died from the disease.
There have been a total of 7,304 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, the department said. At her daily COVID-19 livestreamed press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said 63 Iowans are hospitalized because of the disease and 118 have recovered from COVID-19.
Included among the new positive cases are two out of Harrison County — a man between 41 and 60 years old and a man between 61 and 80 years old.
The first case is a household contact of an existing positive case, according to Harrison County Home and Public Health. The department had been monitoring the individual since symptom onset, and he has been in self-isolation since that time.
The second case is travel-related, according to Harrison County Home and Public Health. The man is currently hospitalized. Three individuals — one a Harrison County resident, two that live elsewhere — had extensive contact with the man and are in quarantine at their homes.
The number of positives cases in the county is now at 10. Harrison County Home and Public Health did not have readily available data on the number of tests conducted and negative tests in the county.
Harrison County officials said they support the recommendation by the federal government to extend social distancing through at least the end of April. And for those that need to hear it, in a release the county noted, “social distancing is putting physical space between yourself and other people.” Health officials recommend spacing of at least six feet.
In southwest Iowa, to date Pottawattamie County has reported five positive cases; Shelby County has reported three, Montgomery County has reported one, Page County has reported two, Monona County has reported five and Crawford County has reported one, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Mills, Fremont and Cass Counties have no reported cases of COVID-19.
Also at her press conference, Reynolds and an aide pushed back against a research model forecasting that Iowa will see a late peak in coronavirus cases, nearly 1,400 deaths by August and a huge shortage of intensive care unit beds.
Reynolds and Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said the widely-cited model from University of Washington researchers doesn’t consider some of Iowa’s efforts to stop the spread, including school and business closures.
They said they still expected Iowa’s cases to peak in mid to late April — earlier than the April 30 date that the model projects, which would make Iowa one of the last states to peak.
Reynolds did not specify the number of deaths or ICU patients that her staff is projecting, saying only that they are trying to keep the numbers as low as possible. The model projects that Iowa will need enough ICU beds for 654 patients at peak, which is 408 more than the state has available, and that the state will suffer 1,367 COVID-19 deaths by Aug. 4.
Meanwhile, Reynolds said that the state would allow livestock auctions to continue, saying “they are part of the food production supply chain.”
The governor said the state would not step in to cancel a horse sale Thursday in Wayne County, where health officials are concerned that up to 100 buyers from out of town could bring the virus with them.
Local officials had asked the man planning to auction off 65 horses to postpone the sale, but he refused. Reynolds said auction participants should practice social distancing.
Thirty-four of the state’s COVID-19 cases have come from Washington County in eastern Iowa, a rural area with 22,000 residents south of Iowa City. That ranks the county fourth highest in confirmed cases among the state’s 99 counties.
Washington County’s public health director, Danielle Pettit-Majewski, said the coroner has ruled that three deaths were caused by COVID-19: a man between 61 and 80 and two women over the age of 81.
She said two of the deaths have been included in the official statewide count, but a third individual who died before she could be tested had virus symptoms and contact with another person who tested positive. An attempt to test postmortem failed because the sample leaked on the way to the state lab, Pettit-Majewski said.
Pettit-Majewski said she suspected that additional testing by its hospital and at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has contributed to the county’s relatively large number of confirmed cases.
“I think they are everywhere and we are just finding them,” she said. “People are starting to understand this is here. This is real.”
Linn County, home to Cedar Rapids, has the highest amount of positive cases at 94, followed by Polk County, home to Des Moines, at 81 and Johnson County, home to Iowa City, with 76.
Black Hills Energy commits $375,000 to COVID-19 community relief efforts
Black Hills Energy announced on Wednesday it plans to donate $375,000 to coronavirus relief efforts across its eight-state service area, including $34,000 in Iowa. This investment is supported by their gas subsidiary serving the state as well as the Black Hills Corporation Foundation, the charitable arm of Black Hills Energy
“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19, whether physically or economically, as we witness it impact communities where our families, friends and customers live, work and raise families,” Black Hills Energy President and Chief Executive Officer, Linn Evans, said in a release. “As a provider of critical electric and gas services, we are committed to ensuring all the communities we serve maintain access to these services, but our care for our customers goes well beyond providing these services. We have been by our customers’ sides throughout all of the challenges over the last 136 years and will continue to do so through this challenge too.”
The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation is slated to be one of the recipients of a portion of the $34,000 that will be allocated in Iowa. Also included on the list of recipients are the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands and New Visions Homeless Shelter.
Other Iowa organizations Black Hills will partner with include Anita Food Pantry, Clayton County Food Shelf, Decorah Food Pantry, Dubuque Dream Center, Dubuque Rescue Mission, Grand Avenue Community Outreach, Grimes Storehouse and Riverview Daycare.
After assessing the growing needs in communities it serves, Black Hills Energy designated $375,000 for immediate relief efforts in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Black Hills Energy partnered with state and local nonprofits to identify and address needs and allocated $34,000 for immediate relief efforts in Iowa.
“We continue to adapt to the ever-changing environment and are working daily to play our part in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and helping those who are impacted,” said Black Hills Energy’s Shirley Welte, vice president of operations.
Additionally, Black Hills Energy offers assistance options for customers who may be financially impacted by COVID-19, including 12-month payment arrangements and budget billing, as well as temporary suspension of nonpayment disconnections. Visit blackhillsenergy.com for more information about these programs and others.
County task force reiterates need for mitigation practices
The Pottawattamie County COVID-19 Response Task Force, comprised of officials from Pottawattamie County Public Health, the City of Council Bluffs and local schools, agencies and health systems, on Wednesday reinforced advice and guidelines as the area attempts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“(The task force) continues to work together to ensure the best possible COVID-19 response for our community. As seen across the state of Iowa, and in the Omaha metro area, COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the Task Force is closely monitoring the situation,” officials said in a release.
Officials strongly encouraged residents to adhere to the guidance provided by Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health: Increasing social distancing efforts and practicing excellence hygiene, hand-washing, and disinfectant practices are critical mitigation practices for the coming weeks.
The task force implored residents to stay home as often as possible to avoid being exposed and to avoid exposing others to the virus.
“Avoid groups of people. Do not visit big box stores unless they are necessary trips. If you must leave home, use social distancing and stay at least six feet away from others,” officials said. “Keep children off of playground equipment.”
The task force also said:
A critical, yet simple and effective, mitigation practice is hand washing. Using soap and water and washing hands for 20 seconds is best practice. If soap and water are not available, using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol works well. Additionally, remember to disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as countertops, door handles, light switches, railings, phones, computers, etc.
The task force also encouraged residents to rely on trusted sources of information — pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and cdc.gov.
“We want to get that constant reinforcing message out there,” said Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health. “We realize this is a big ask of our community to be under such regulations, to be inside, stay away from people for so long.”
With recent beautiful weather, more people are looking to get outside. City, county and state parks are open, with limited if any restroom access. The county has closed its playgrounds and local and state officials have encouraged families not to use playgrounds.
“We’re not saying we don’t want you out and about. But if you are, we want to have people practice social distancing (and) good hand washing,” Wyant said.
All these efforts help slow the spread, which will reduce the pressure on local health systems. Wyant pointed out that the county, and Council Bluffs in particular, is a regional hub for health care in southwest Iowa.
“The more time we get and slower spread that we see, the better equipped our health systems are to handle this,” he said.
And as residents social distance and heed guidelines, Wyant said it’s important to be mindful of mental health.
“As people are becoming more aware of their physical health, this is also a good time to do a mental health check,” Wyant said. “Fear and anxiety are common reactions to an event like this. Now is a good time to check on your friends and neighbors.”
YourLifeIowa.org has several resources for those struggling with mental health, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. The Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline, 844-673-4469, connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand as well as the resources to address and improve mental wellness.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office. Always cover your cough and sneezes.
Additional COVID-19 resources include:
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
— Nonpareil writer Jon Leu and Associated Press writers Ryan J. Foley and David Pitt contributed to this report.
