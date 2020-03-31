Officials have announced a fifth case of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and Pottawattamie County Public Health said a Council Bluffs woman between the ages of 41 and 60 has tested positive.
Planning Director Matt Wyant said the woman had recently traveled to Mexico. Upon her return she self-quarantined based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The woman then began exhibiting symptoms and was tested on March 25 at a private lab, Wyant said. The woman is in self-isolation at home.
It's the second positive case announced today, after a girl age 0 to 17 tested positive on Monday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 73 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the state total to 497. One death was reported in Muscatine County, a middle-aged adult age 41 to 60. There have been a total of 6,888 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
