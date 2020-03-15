As the public becomes more aware of the impact COVID-19 could have in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, nursing and assisted living homes have increased protocols to screen visitors going into the facilities.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that older Americans are among those who face the highest risk of hospitalization and death. While most assisted living facilities are screening visitors upon entrance, others are taking extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of residents over the rapid and callous spread of COVID-19.
Last week, Midlands Living Center reached out to patients’ family members and advised them not to visit if they are symptomatic in “anyway, shape or form,” said Steve Chamley, administrator at Midlands.
In the wake of coronavirus exposure in the United States, the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted released a list of guidelines — that include a screening questionnaire for visitors — in an attempt to prevent the virus from reaching patients in skilled nursing facilities.
Following these guidelines and advisement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, Champley said the Midlands Living Facility has a right to turn down visitors.
Retirement community Amelia Place has made similar offsets toward guests of the facility, in addition to limiting its resident outings.
“We can’t say no to visitors, we are just trying to limit the amount of people coming in,” said a spokesperson for Amelia Place. “We’re doing the same thing communities in town are doing.”
At Risen Son Christian Village, Executive Director Matt Romshek said the retirement community has had the virus on its radar for a while now.
“The health and wellness of our residents and the caregiving associates who support them is our number one priority,” Romshek said. “We are staying abreast of the latest information from the state’s Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and we are working with state and local public health and emergency preparedness officials to strengthen our preparation for a possible outbreak of coronavirus.”
Risen Son Christian Village will also limit visitors to combat the spread of the disease.
“We encourage loved ones to communicate with our residents in ways, other than in-person visits, such as video chat, telephone or social media,” Romshek said. “These precautions are vital to helping us avoid and minimize the possible spread of this virus.”
Romshek said Risen Son Christian Village is also educating associates and residents and families on symptom awareness for COVID-19.
At Heritage at Fox Run, an assisted living facility owned by Heritage Communities, it’s much the same.
Heritage set up a weekly pandemic planning committee in February to combat the spread of the virus. As of March 3, Heritage spokesperson Lacy Jungman said those meetings have “quickly changed to daily meetings.”
“As of Monday, we started limiting visitors only those to be essential in building operations or to the health and medical well-being of the residents,” Jungman said. “All of this is an effort to protect our most vulnerable folks, we are trying to limit their exposure.”
Limiting visitors to such an extreme was a bold step, Jungman said. With messaging and communication at the forefront of the pandemic, Jungman said the last thing they want is a resident’s anxiety to “spike up” as an adverse reaction to the news.
“Families want to see their loved ones. It’s hard for us to put that in place, but it’s critically important to protect their safety,” she said. “Our life enrichment folks have started to help residents with more Facetime, Skype and digital communications.”
However, not all of the residents’ social interactions were taken by the essential visitor rule.
“Even though we are limiting visitors, we are not in a quarantine situation,” Jungman said. “Residents are still mingling inside the facility. Because we aren’t in an official quarantine situation, we requested that we take them to medically-necessary appointments.”
Residents at the Fox Run are not advised to go outside, however, in the future if there were a quarantine in the facility, Jungman said the pandemic planning committee has procedure in place for such an event.
“Even if we have a person under investigation, we’re exploring quarantine as an option. We would isolate that person in their apartment and have our employees wear personal protective equipment. We are prepared,” Jungman said.
“The people we serve are vulnerable and we owe it to them to take extra safety precautions,” she said.
Bethany Lutheran Home agreed with this sentiment. For preventative actions they banned all visitors, and workers are screened at the door. The screening involves taking the employee’s temperature and having staff wash their hands once inside.
“With the new CDC recommendations we are not allowing visitors to come in at this time. This is until the CDC lifts that,” said Christine Gochenour, Bethany Lutheran Home marketing coordinator.
Gathering areas as well as high touch areas like door knobs, computers and phones are also regularly sanitized, Gochenour said. They are helping residents stay in high spirits through extra activities and supporting the residents’ emotional well-being.
“This is definitely an odd circumstance, but we’re all going to get through it,” Gochenour said. “Right now, it’s a day at a time thing.”
With family and guests currently unable to visit, Gouchenour recommended checking on a resident at Bethany Lutheran by calling the main number at 712-328 9500.
They are also working on getting iPads so residents can Facetime with family and loved ones.
— News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
