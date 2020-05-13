The Dairy Queen in Oakland announced it will close until May 22 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
"Hello! An employee of ours, who does not live in the community has tested positive for COVID-19. For the safety of our employees, we have closed until May 22nd. We appreciate all the positive support that is coming in during these difficult times. We miss you already!!" the business said in a Facebook post.
The Dairy Queen said it plans to reopen on May 22.
There have been three cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Oakland. As of Wednesday morning, there have been a total of 91 confirmed cases in Pottawattamie County, with 44 individuals recovered, two deaths, 43 in self-isolation and one hospitalized, according to the county and coronavirus.iowa.gov.
